PS5: How To Share Screenshots & Clips | Capture Guide

PlayStation 5 is a nifty console that gives you the ability to capture and record your favorite moments in games. While this is nothing new from the previous gen, the feature is a bit cleaner now. If you are new to PlayStation, you may be wondering how you can get your content off the console and onto the internet.

How to Take Screenshots and Clips on the Playstation 5

You can easily take a screenshot by using the create button on your controller. You can start recording as soon as you start a game. The PlayStation 5 also captures screenshots when you get certain achievements. The screenshots you take with your console will be locally saved and can be asked by going to the gallery.

Where to find your Screenshots and Clips on the Playstation 5

If you have a recent capture you want to interact with, then you should be able to see them by pressing the create button and then going to the recently created option, which will bring up your 15 most recent captures.

You can see all your content by accessing the Media Gallery. This is an app that appears under your game section and will be automatically installed on your console. If you don’t see it, then simply go to your game library and search for it to make it appear.

You can filter the media gallery using a few different options, but filtering by game usually works best. It will show your most recent captures first, so it’s easy to filter through your content.

How to Upload Your Playstation 5 Screenshots and Clips

You have a few different options for getting your content off your PlayStation 5. Some are far more practical and convenient than others, with each option being accessible through the Media Gallery. Here’s how to use each option.

Share to Twitter : To use this feature, you will need to link your Twitter account, select images, and then tell the PlayStation to share them using the handy share button on the side of the screen. You can only select four images to upload at once. These will appear as a status.

: To use this feature, you will need to your Twitter account, select images, and then tell the PlayStation to share them using the handy on the side of the screen. You can only select four images to upload at once. These will appear as a status. USB : This is simple, plug in a compatible USB and select all the content you want to download. Once this is done, go to more , and choose copy to USB . Next, you simply need to plug the USB into your PC and start porting over your content.

: This is simple, plug in a compatible USB and select all the content you want to download. Once this is done, go to , and choose . Next, you simply need to plug the USB into your PC and start porting over your content. Smartphone: Download the PlayStation app on your smartphone. A pop-up will ask you if you want auto-upload content. Select yes. All recent captures will download to the PlayStation app, and you will have 14 days to download them.

While the Twitter option is a bit slow, using USB and your smartphone are easy ways to get and share your favorite gaming moments.

