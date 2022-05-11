Salt and Sacrifice: Best Starter Classes

Salt and Sacrifice is here to offer another fun and addictive souls-like for fans of the original game, but which class should you select?

For those still itching for more souls-like action following the 200 hours or so they’ve spent on Elden Ring, Salt and Sacrifice is here to give you a scratch. However, you might be curious which of the 8 starting classes will be the best fit for you and your playing style. That’s why we’ve crafted this hand-dandy guide to point you in the right direction. Read on to find out what’s the best starting class for you from the four below!

The 4 Best Starting Classes

There are 8 starting classes in Salt and Sacrifice: Assassin, Cleric, Duellist, Fighter, Highblade, Paladin, Ranger, and Sage. Here’s which types you should select:

Sage

If you tend to play as a ranged or magic-user in souls-likes, your best bet is going to be the Sage. The best magic class in Salt and Sacrifice, the Sage has the potential for a ridiculously high DPS ratio and can be incredibly powerful against enemies weak to Arcana. Plus, this class comes equipped with a badass black and purple ninja outfit which looks super cool.

Paladin

The Paladin class is for folks who tend to walk around souls-likes swinging massive Berserk-style swords and tanking hits like a champ. This class will allow you to equip the heaviest weapons and armors but be cautious if you’re a beginner to the genre: big weapons swing pretty slow and can take some getting used to when timing out your hits.

Cleric

If you’re simply looking for the best starter class in Salt and Sacrifice for folks new to the series, the Cleric is probably your top choice. For starters, the Cleric comes equipped with a healing spell, meaning you’ll have another path to heal up on top of your trusty Hearthen Flasks. Furthermore, Clerics are quick on their feet with light armor and a swift dodge roll from the jump.

Fighter

If you’re a basic, nuts-and-bolts melee style player, you’ll probably want to go with Fighter for your starting class. Fighters have access to a wide range of equipment and armor types over the course of the game and also come with a quick, effective melee attack. The downside here is that their ranged attack can be kind of finicky.