Salt and Sacrifice: How Does Co-op Work?

Salt and Sacrifice is here to stave off your cravings for more Elden Ring, but how do you use co-op in the Salt and Sanctuary sequel?

Salt and Sacrifice is out now to soothe your hunger pangs post-Elden Ring. The souls-like/Metroidvania sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, Salt and Sacrifice, has you hunting mages and eating their hearts to gain power and redeem yourself for your crimes. But how do you use co-op to play with friends in the game? Well, that’s what our handy guide will teach you below!

How to Use Co-op and Play with Friends

Using co-op in Salt and Sacrifice is a relatively simple matter, but it’s still surprisingly easy to miss. First, you must have completed the tutorial section (probably by dying) and reached the Pardoner’s Vale hub area. Once you’ve awakened, you’ll head to the left until you reach the center of the village, where you’ll be instructed to use the Mirrorgate.

To reach the Mirrorgate, head down some stairs to your left, where you’ll see a cat with antlers. From there, head down the right stairs until you reach a mysterious lady standing by a pond and a large stone gateway. Speaking to her will unlock Mirrorgate travel for you and get you on your way to your first proper boss fight, but that’s not what we’re here for. We want co-op!

So head to the right of this area in Salt and Sacrifice, and you’ll see what looks like a notice board. Interacting with it will open up an alphabet that can be used to configure your unique, 5-letter passcode for cooperative play. Then simply provide your passcode to a friend and select Host from the board’s menu. Your friend will then input the code from the same message board on their end and join your game.

However, to host a game, remember that you’ll have to remove your Spellmark with a Guiltless Shard. Think of it like using Humanity in Dark Souls to restore your ability to summon. Beware, though, for these items can be rare in the early sections of Salt and Sacrifice and might be better saved for when you need to tackle a particularly challenging boss.