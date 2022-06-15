25 Best PS5 Exploration Games That Will Keep You Roaming Around

Nothing beats a bit of exploration. Whilst most games, and even a lot of the ones on this list, tell a great story, sometimes taking your time is more entertaining. But even doing sidequests or non-story missions can even feel like a chore, confined to narrow back-and-forth areas. So sometimes, it’s nice to wander off the beaten track.

Fortunately, there are many games that cater to that desire to go off wandering. They may be across broken lands, the open seas or the far reaches of space, but they’re there. Whether it be on foot, in an expensive car or spaceship, exploration comes in many varieties. However you decide to do it, here are twenty five different ways in which you can do it on the PlayStation 5.

All of the listed games are available to play via backwards compatibility, or have been specifically ported to the PlayStation 5.

#25 Exo One

Developer: Exbleative

Publisher: Exbleative

Released: 2021

Kicking off with one of the more recent space-faring adventures, Exo One is worthy of a look if one fancies their other-planetary shenanigans. A cross between Marble Madness and Descenders, it’s a curious little beast of a game.

For one, players don’t control a conventional spacecraft. Instead, it’s a weird, orb-like… thing. That thing is steered across randomly generated planets, gaining momentum and launching across the skies or underwater. All this to a banging rock soundtrack and some awesome narration, it’s a strange game that needs to be played to make sense of it. It’s on Game Pass, if that helps.

#24 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2019

Resident Evil games aren’t typically known for their exploration aspects. Well, to a degree. There’s an element of backtrack in specific areas for puzzle-solving, but once that location is clear, it’s on to the next. The Resident Evil 2 remake, whilst similar to its original counterpart, offers up some new exploration.

Whilst sticking to the formula largely, players can (as Leon or Claire) go back and revisit some areas for extras. A lot of it seems pretty obvious with its key/door systems, but there is something for those who dig deeper. Extra weapon components, more ammo and several documents are the reward for those who like a bit of detective work in their Resi adventures. Even better, it’s getting a PS5 update this year.

#23 Shadow of the Colossus (2018)

Developer: Bluepoint Games

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2018

The original Shadow of the Colossus, released on PlayStation 2 back in 2005, was a pretty looking title. However, the port to the PS3 in 2011 did more harm than good, showing the cracks with age. So, porting it to the PS4 would have made it worse. Thankfully, Bluepoint did one better: remade it from the ground up, much like they did with Demon’s Souls a few years later.

On paper, Shadow of the Colossus sounds boring outside of killing the titular monsters. But don’t let the naysayers fool you, SotC is worthy of getting lost in. The Forbidden Land is a sight to behold, accompanied by a beautifully mellow score as players take a wander with Wander. It’s not as densely packed as, say, a Ubisoft sandbox, but there’s still some worthy areas to explore.

#22 Returnal

Developer: Housemarque

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2021

From roaming ancient lands to outer space, Returnal doesn’t offer a fun start for unsuspecting players. That is to say: it is difficult. Don’t let that be a deterrent though, as it does get better once you get used to it. Like a Dark Souls game, but with guns and in space. It’s a loose analogy, but go with it.

Returnal is a dark game, both in tone and setting, offering some bleak but beautiful alien landscapes to explore. As Selene, players will be uncovering the mystery of why she’s crashed on this strange planet. Stuck in a loop, players will run and gun as they discover the dark truth. As a roguelike, the key is to die and return(al), getting better each time and closing the loop. Just don’t throw your controller when you die.

#21 Subnautica: Below Zero

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Released: 2021

Down here, on regular boring Earth, mankind has yet to explore the true depths of the ocean (despite James Cameron’s efforts). But for those looking for something close to it, there’s the Subnautica series. Set on alien planets, they come surprisingly close to replicating what we know so far.

Below Zero, the latest in the series, goes for the cold angle this time, hence the name. Yet whilst the climate might be different, the score is still the same. Players need to survive, and in doing so, they need to explore and craft. That means taking the plunge to new depths, facing off some subnautical nasties and living to tell the day. It mixes curiosity with fear well, a worthy title for those with a dangerous need to explore.

#20 Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2017

It’d be fair to share that expectations were mixed when Guerrilla announced their first foray into open world gaming. Known for their Killzone series, all shooters, gamers didn’t know what they were being let into. Fortunately it paid off, largely in part to the robot dinosaurs the game centred around.

Well, it’s more than that, as the outcast Aloy is trying to discover the why and the how of the robot dinosaurs. And the end of the modern world, etc. To divulge more would be spoiling it, but in terms of gameplay, Horizon offers a staggering world to get lost in. Each future-retro tribe offers something new, a different biome to explore, as well as varying quests to get stuck into. Oh, and some big, nasty robo-saurs.

#19 Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Mojang/Xbox Game Studios/Sony

Released: 2009

The oldest game on this list, that it’s still garnering thousands of players to this day is a testament to Minecraft’s prowess. For those that want a story mode, it’s there, but the beauty and majority of Minecraft’s appeal comes from the creative angle. Ever wanted to see Hogwarts or Minas Tirith recreated with blocks? You can guarantee someones done it.

Much like Skyrim, Minecraft has had that continued support since its proper release in 2009. Modding communities are constantly looking to improve on things, as well as Mojang working behind the scenes to keep it running. It can be overwhelming at first, but the game doesn’t rush players. In Crafting mode, players are let loose to explore as they see fit. The world of interactive LEGO (sort of, don’t think too hard about it), there is no limit to the exploration.

#18 The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian

Publisher: Private Division

Released: 2019

Whilst Fallout may have been “king of the wasteland” over the years, there is always room for something new to shake up the formula. That’s where The Outer Worlds comes in, adding some much needed brightness and cheer to proceedings. With good pedigree too, as it made by the studio responsible for Fallout: New Vegas.

But rather than one planetary wasteland, The Outer Worlds switches it up by letting players travel to other planets. This change sees variation, allowing players the freedom to backtrack when at a high enough level to tackle bigger things. With some solid gunplay and character crafting, as well as some funky teammates to recruit, The Outer Worlds is worth it if you want a Fallout-style adventure.

#17 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2019

When America is depicted as a cataclysmic site, outside of Fallout, it’s normally New York that is the target. Much like any game in England is always London, for example. The first Division game, okay as it was, even fell for this shorthand. So by the time of a sequel coming round, fans wanted something different.

Whilst it may not have moved too far down the road to Washington D.C, The Division 2 offers up some varied views. Rather than just copy-pasting skyscrapers, this sequels opens it up, quite literally, to greener areas and variety with its cover-based shooter antics. It may still have formulaic gameplay and generic story, but quality of life improvements make for a better experience this time around. Grab some friends and get lost in D.C, it’s a sight to behold.

#16 Final Fantasy XV

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2016

Final Fantasy games are no stranger to exploration. From as way back as the early titles, many an hour can be wasted seeking the far corners of each world to see what lies within. Whether it be on foot, or by one of the craft that each game offers, it’s actively encouraged and will usually help with experience grinding.

The latest numbered title (that isn’t a remake), FFXV ditches the corridor-like trappings of FFXIII and gives players back that freedom. Not initially, with it being strict on how and where you drive Noctis and pals. But stick with it, like many RPG’s, and Final Fantasy XV becomes a vast and beautiful world to explore. Just be careful not to bump into the mountain-sized Adamantoise.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2020

The latest in the long-freerunning series, Valhalla continues the trend of more literal open worlds that started with Origins back in 2017. The series needed a shake up, with Ezio’s arc played out and the locations becoming repetitive. Which Valhalla, luckily, continues that freshness.

For this time, players are Vikings. Starting in Norway, Valhalla soon ventures across the sea to take on ye olde Britannia as part of an invasion. There is more to it than that, that’s just a generalisation. It stills retains that trademark series combat and climbing, but this time around: it looks gorgeous. Burning churches may be a bit taboo nowadays, but in Valhalla, taking in the sights and sounds of a raiding party has never looked so good.

#14 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2021

As mentioned earlier, Resident Evil games aren’t synonymous with “exploration” on the broad scale. However, thanks to Resident Evil 7 and Village/8, Capcom decided to mix up the formula somewhat. Not in terms of Skyrim levels of exploring, let’s keep it sensible here.

But what Village does offer is more backtracking for those who seek fortune. Rather than linear progression. Village sees players venture back to the titular area on several occasions. Each time, Ethan has more freedom to explore. And with each time, new treasures are accessible to steal. It doesn’t sound revolutionary, but with weapons and upgrades costing so much, it’s worth digging around for these things.

#13 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Released: 2011

What list wouldn’t be complete without this game? Ported to an obscene level on par with Resident Evil 4, Skyrim is a game that just keeps on giving. Whether its players giving to it with mods, or Bethesda giving back more with updates and content, the fifth Elder Scrolls game still thrives eleven years on.

Exploring the cold wastelands of Skyrim, it doesn’t initially look appealing. For one, it’s cold, and two, it looks pretty barren from the start. But don’t let that deceive, as there is plenty to do in these frozen lands. Or, if you’re unlucky, stumble across a troll that’ll club you into the atmosphere. It’s still occasionally glitchy, something the game is renown for, but that all adds to the charm of exploration.

#12 Monster Hunter World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2018

The Monster Hunter games have always been a niche one, before World really brought the series into prominence on its release. With that, they also brought bigger scope into their worlds. Before, missions and hunts were laid out in hub-like areas, with little deviation outside of the main objective.

World is sort of similar, as it doesn’t quite go full open world. Yet each biome, be it jungle, desert or Iceborne extra content, offers a vast micro-world to explore. When not on timed hunts, players are free to explore, reaching new campsites, unseen areas or even an extra monster or two to hunt/capture.

#11 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2021

Far Cry, as a series, has always been one for showcasing some glorious open worlds to explore. We’ve had jungles, African plains and jungles to explore, as well as midwestern America for… variety, I guess. But now, after the blandness of Far Cry 5, has Ubisoft kicked it up a notch for the sixth main entry.

Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, the most recent title is one of colour and chaos in equal measure. Bringing back the mayhem that made the series great, Far Cry 6 lets players go nuts as they explore the island. It never gets boring, especially with the amount of things to do. Ubisoft seem to have taken on criticism about their formulaic open worlds, so let’s hope this is a turning point for them.

#10 Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Released: 2015

Fallout 3, back in 2008, was a hit. Moving from the obscure series’ top-down roots to a full blown, open world epic was a change, but one players welcomed. Then there was New Vegas, which improved on what 3 laid out. Well, eventually. They were both horrible glitch-fests on release. But what about the leap to the PS4 and onwards?

The fourth main installment, Fallout 4, brought that charm over and more. With then-current visuals, a whole host of new quests to get into, as well as plenty of secrets, exploring Boston and “the Commonwealth” has never been more entertaining. Well, after it’d been patched a few times. This is still a Bethesda game, mind.

#9 Grand Theft Auto V

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Released: 2013

It’s hard not associate the words “Grand Theft Auto” with “massively popular violent criminal series”. Yet whilst a large part of it is headline-generating violence, running parallel to Rockstar’s occasional sociopolitical commentary, it’s much more than that. Specifically, if players just take the time to explore the world of Los Santos.

Whether it be as Michael, Franklin or Trevor, each with their own playstyles (to an extent), players will find there are plenty of avenues and vistas to go and get lost in. Whilst light in its mission that aren’t scripted, players will still find things to do, be it bounty hunting, car collecting or the more nefarious side of things. What with the recent PS5 update, it proves there’s still life in the nearly-decade old title.

#8 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2022

What’s better than robot dinosaurs? That’s right, bigger robot dinosaurs. Zero Dawn set the scene for Aloy, as she discovers what caused these beasts to roam the land. Spoilers: it’s a very awesome take on the end of the world. If you haven’t played it, skip the rest of this entry.

If you have played Zero Dawn, and are eagerly keen to find out what happens (and have a PS5), then take that trip to the Forbidden West. Aloy seeks answers to unresolved questions, and in that, she explores some much fancier locations this time around. The visuals are gorgeous, and even if the gameplay is like-for-like, it’s no less entertaining. Prepare to get lost in lushness.

#7 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Developer: Sucker Punch Interactive

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2020

Outside of the Yakuza series, there wasn’t really a massive market on open world games in Japan. Assassin’s Creed never went there, so Sucker Punch saw that opportunity and took it. But rather than the fantastical story elements, Ghost of Tsushima tells a more grounded affair, albeit a massively entertaining one.

And now, thanks to its PS5 Director’s Cut, there’s never been a better time to explore Tsushima Island (and its DLC). Be it on foot or horseback, taking Jin Sakai through glorious fields or dense woodlands is an absolute visual delight. As is hunting down the invading Mongolians, or taking out local bandits. Sucker Punch know how to make an open world, with GoT pushing that knowledge to new heights.

#6 No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games

Released: 2016

From 13th century Japan to the future now, is Hello Games’ polarising space-faring adventure. On its release, it’d be fair to say that No Man’s Sky was pretty lacklustre. Leaving players with a sense of, “Is that it?”, it provoked a fair bit of ire from those early adapters.

Yet rather than shy from criticism, Hello Games have stuck with No Man’s Sky, and their efforts have paid off exponentially. After several updates and content packs, all free, NMS is an epic game. Not only in terms of space exploring, but with what players can either do solo or with friends. Want to be a space fighter, or own a freighter? The choice is yours, as hours can be spent exploring galaxies and far off planets.

#5 The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Released: 2015

Forget the current furore around CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk, there’s one thing that they can be praised for: the worlds they’ve created in the Witcher games. The first game was a quiet hit on the PC, the second making it way to the seventh generation consoles (well, just Xbox), but it was the third title that blew up. In a good way, obviously.

Exploring Velen is beautiful, and very easy to get lost in. Plenty of tombs and temples to check out, different armour sets for differing playstyles, as well as countless crafting materials. But it’s more than that, it’s a massive world full of folklore and quests that one can lose themselves in. And that’s without mentioning the two DLC packs, especially Blood & Wine’s stunning vistas. The PS5 version may be delayed, but the PS4 version runs just fine.

#4 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2022

Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro… all whilst great in their own right, they do suffer from a sort of pseudo-linearity to them. Aside from some sidequesting, the main game is mostly following A to B, within their own universes. Not that that’s a bad thing, but FromSoftware took it upon themselves to reinvent their formula.

But of course, being FromSoftware, they don’t make it easy. Players can, in theory, go pretty much anywhere they like in The Lands Between. Right from the get-go, newbies and veterans alike can explore in any direction. To which, Elden Ring does well. Lovely scenery, interesting characters to meet. But, it’s still a Soulsborne, and you will be ground into the floor many times over. Exploration!

#3 God of War (2018)

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2018

In its early days, God of War was all about linear progress, guiding Kratos on his vengeful missions across titles. Yet whilst it was fun to destroy a monolithic boss or rip a god’s head off, it soon became stale. Not so much the combat, but the constant corridor-based gameplay.

It needed change, and thankfully, 2018’s reboot delivered. It may still have some element of corridor-based “levels” with its story areas, but once it gets rolling, it’s much bigger. Backtracking is encouraged, as optional dungeons and bosses offer players the chance to explore the gorgeous Norse-inspired locales. And of course, violently murder everything along the way.

#2 Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2019

Ah yes, 2019’s most divisive game. Hideo Kojima’s first game after a messy split from Konami, it was weird from the outset and still continues to be weird some two years later. Dubbed a “walking simulator” from the less creative of thinking, Death Stranding is one of those “you should play it to make sense of it” games. Walking in a Porter’s shoes, if you will.

It’s a tough sell, granted. The main tenet of the game is essentially delivering packages, but that’s not all. For one, it’s got a weirdly compelling story that can’t be summarised here. Two, it’s got some of the most beautiful visuals to grace the PlayStation 5, and thirdly, a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack to accompany it. It’s also got Norman Reedus throwing piss grenades and Mads Mikkelsen singing nursery rhymes to a pod baby.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar

Publisher: Rockstar

Released: 2018

As mentioned earlier, the Grand Theft Auto series offers large worlds, but that doesn’t mean there’s always something to do. Fortunately, in the intervening years between GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar took that feedback on board. What’s the point of having a world that looks good but void of things to do?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is, in a positive way, a time sink. It’s so easy to get lost in the fictionalised Western areas presented here, taking Arthur on little jaunts across gorgeous greens and dusty plains. But it’s not that it looks good, there’s also loads to do in it. From helping people, mugging others, bringing other outlaws in… to even fishing and hunting. RDR2 is a game that keeps on giving, with plenty to do before seeing the campaign out.