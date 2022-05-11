Switch Sports: When Will More Sports Be Added?

Nintendo Switch Sports has been well-received by fans of the original Wii Sports and the follow-up Wii Sports Resort. The newest game in the series captures a lot of the magic that made the pack-in Wii title so fresh while also offering its own take on the format. While Switch Sports is plenty of fun, some fans were disappointed by the small number of sports included in the game.

Switch Sports has six games inside it: bowling, badminton, volleyball, chambara, tennis, and soccer which is only one more than the five included in the entirely free-to-play Wii Sports and six less than the 12 in Wii Sports Resort. Although Switch Sports‘ games are fun, many are waiting anxiously for new games to be announced as DLC.

It’s been confirmed that more games will be coming, but so far, most details about them are vague and many remain unconfirmed. If you’re worried about the lack of content in Switch Sports, hold onto the hope that more games will be coming for free later down the line.

When Will Switch Sports Add More Games?

Currently, there’s only one more game that’s been confirmed to be coming to Switch Sports. When Switch Sports was initially announced, Nintendo showcased all six of the games within it and promised that golf would be added later down the line in Fall 2022 as free DLC. Unfortunately, there aren’t any more confirmed details regarding content updates to the game right now, but a leak has given fans more ideas as to what’s to come in the future.

The leak that happened in March suggests that both basketball and dodgeball will be coming to the game as DLC some point later as well. If they’re following the same format as golf, they’ll likely be free additions. Some have speculated that all three games will launch at the same time in one big content update similar to previous major Nintendo game additions, but that isn’t confirmed. Take the leak with a grain of salt.