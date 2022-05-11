Salt and Sacrifice: How To Unlock Three Shops At Your Hub | Treacher’s Grotto Guide

Want to know where to spend all that silver you earn in Salt and Sacrifice? When you first arrive at your hub, there’s seemingly no shop to buy new gear or weapons. The hub is suspiciously empty, but with a little work, we can add two more merchants to the hub all in the first region of the game. All it takes it a little exploration and a lot of key hunting. Two merchants can be unlocked very early in the game — after beating the first boss.

The third merchant on our list is a much more involved quest that leads to a new faction that’s one of the tougher groups to join in the early game. Only intrepid Inquisitors can access his area — you’ll need to complete three Named Mage Hunts, which may be impossible until you’ve earned more Inquisitor Tools in future regions. Even if you can’t reach both merchants just yet, check out the low-spoiler guides below to learn where to find them both. If anything, you’ll finally see what that Simple Key is for.

Unlocking Three Shops | Ashborne Village Guide

The merchant is located in Ashborne Village and can be unlocked once you defeat the first boss. After defeating the boss in Greymoss Mire, collect the Grappling Hook. You can now unlock the merchant.

Merchant #1: Back at the start of the Ashborne Village, at the spawn checkpoint, travel left (above the entrance to Root-Ceil Cavern) and climb up the stairs. On the first upper platform, there’s a grappling hook point you can use to reach an interior room. Go through the room and exit on the other side — that’s where you’ll find the merchant. Talk to him and he’ll return to the hub.

Back at the hub, you’ll find the merchant with a full stock of armor, weapons, and consumables. The merchant doesn’t trade salt — he trades with silver, a special currency that is only used for the services you’ll unlock at the hub. The second merchant is also relatively easy to find.

Merchant #2: The second merchant allows you to upgrade and re-roll artifacts. You’ll find him relatively early — travel to the Archridge District entrance on the east side of Ashborne Village. Grapple up to the ledge above the door and talk to the man here. He’ll talk about the Warding Seals, then return to the hub.

You can also acquire another weapon / armor merchant in Ashborne Village. This is both a faction AND a merchant, with an entirely new area under the hub to explore.

Merchant #3 : After beating the first boss and reaching the east section of Ashborne Village , climb up to reach Archridge District . You’ll need to acquire two keys. First you need the Simple Key, then the Hideout Key .

: After beating the first boss and reaching the east section of , climb up to reach . You’ll need to acquire two keys. First you need the Simple Key, then the . Simple Key : Archridge District – In the tall structure / mansion on the right side of Ashborne Village , climb up until you can exit through the right-hand door that leads out to a fountain square with a dead body. Climb up and grapple across left to reach a small wooden platform with a chest. Open the chest to get the key.

: Archridge District – In the tall structure / mansion on the right side of , climb up until you can exit through the right-hand door that leads out to a fountain square with a dead body. Climb up and grapple across left to reach a small wooden platform with a chest. Open the chest to get the key. Hideout Key : Archridge District – With the Simple Key, travel up to the top of the structure. Wall-jump up a tall shaft, then grapple across a wide gap as you move left. Wall-jump up the ledges where you’ll find the Wooden Scythe. Up top, go left and use the Simple Key to unlock the chest. You’ll acquire the Hideout Key .

: Archridge District – With the Simple Key, travel up to the top of the structure. Wall-jump up a tall shaft, then grapple across a wide gap as you move left. Wall-jump up the ledges where you’ll find the Wooden Scythe. Up top, go left and use the Simple Key to unlock the chest. You’ll acquire the . Unlock the Craterstone Mines Mage Door by defeating three Mages to access Stonehall Dungeon. Drop down and find a locked door on the left. You’ll find the merchant inside — talk to him and he’ll move back to your hub.

Now we’ve got a second merchant! The merchant is also a faction, the Blueheart Runners, and you’ll find a new area in the hub. Treacher’s Grotto. The merchant sells special gear for light melee builds. Finding this merchant will also unlock the Blueheart Runners trophy.