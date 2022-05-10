Salt and Sacrifice: How To Reach Corvius’ Mire | Third Region Guide

Ready to get filthy in Corvius’ Mire, the third swampy sub-region of Salt and Sacrifice? To continue your progress through the kingdom ravaged by elemental mages, you’ll need to leave Bol Gerahn behind and trek into the vile Corvius’ Mire. To reach the third region, you’ll need to complete a very specific task in Bol Gerahn — you need to acquire a key, use the key, and recover an item from an NPC in this room. This task is a little more straightforward than the previous region’s mission, and it is just as missable.

Corvius’ Mire is a sickening swamp. Of course, this game needs a swamp level. Miyazaki, the creative lead on the Dark Souls series, loves himself some poisonous swamps. There’s more to the mire than just poison and humidity, but we won’t spoil all the secrets here. Learn how to unlock the third area with the full guide below.

How To Get The Corvius’ Mire Mirrorgate Rune

Step #1: Get The Filthy Key

To unlock Corvius’ Mire, you first need to reach Bol Gerahn and collect the Filthy Key.

The Filthy Key is located in Bol Gerahn Temple. Go up above the Steel Key room, then reach the altar on the left guarded by a giant mage. Defeat it and clear the area to collect the Filthy Key.

Go down to another large mage arena. On the left wall there’s a door that unlocks with the Filthy Key.

Step #2: Talk To The NPC

Walljump up to the top of the large stone chamber. On the right side you’ll find an NPC you can talk to. They’ll give you the runestone required to access Corvius’ Mire.