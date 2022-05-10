Salt and Sacrifice: How To Reach Bol Gerahn | Second Region Guide

Salt and Sacrifice is different from the first game in the series. Instead of one massive island, you’ll have multiple sub-regions to explore — and the second sub-region (and first you’ll unlock) is Bol Gerahn. The desert region is home to undead mages and creepy temples and reaching there isn’t as straightforward as you might think. You’ll need more than just Inquisitor Tools to access this area. To unlock new locations through your portal, you’ll need runes. This is how to get the Mirrorgate Rune and finally unlock your second vast region to explore.

Salt and Sacrifice is a nonlinear metroidvania, so you can literally explore everywhere in the started area of the Ashborne Village and never find a way to progress forward. The only way to continue is to find a specific tree NPC. By completing a seemingly optional challenge, you’ll earn your Mirrorgate Rune and can forge into the Bol Gerahn region before you’ve finished exploring the first area.

How To Get The Bol Gerahn Mirrorgate Rune

Step #1: Complete A Named Mage Hunt

To reach the desert of Bol Gerahn, you need to defeat your first Named Mage. One is located in a room in the Ashborne Village — to get there, follow these steps.

At the start of Ashborne Village , go left and enter Root-Ceil Cavern . Go down and then right to enter the Greymoss Mire .

, go left and enter . Go down and then right to enter the . Defeat the boss in Greymoss Mire and use the grappling hook you acquire to enter Craterstone Mines . Climb up the scaffolding and follow the path upward to re-enter Ashborne Village .

and use the grappling hook you acquire to enter . Climb up the scaffolding and follow the path upward to re-enter . Back in Ashborne Village, go left until you find an interior room with a portal to a Named Mage Hunt.

The Named Mage Hunt is an activity to defeat a boss enemy. Devour the mage to gain his power.

Step #2: Talk To The Tree

In the Ashborne Village, next we need to talk to the tree above the Named Mage Hunt room. Climb the scaffolding and grapple up the stone stairs until you reach the top of the tall rock spire. Talk to the tree and answer “Yes” to its question to acquire the Mirrorgate Rune.

Now you can use the Mirrorgate Rune to access Bol Gerahn from your portal. The second region is a vast, creepy desert filled with temples and lost tombs. Explore when you’re ready for a challenge.