Salt and Sacrifice: How To Join All Factions

Salt and Sacrifice isn’t just about fighting monsters in PVE. There are PVP factions to join — once you’ve entered into cooperation with a faction, you can go out on PVP hunts to earn glory for your particular faction. You can help allies or invade enemies with a full online experience.

If you want to get the most out of this system, you’ll want to find and join every faction. At least, you’ll want to know how to join them, even if you don’t want to do dirty deeds in the the name of the Shrouded Alliance or Dawnlight Order. Check out the full guide below to find and join each faction we’ve found so far.

How To Join Every Faction

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more factions.]

Dawnlight Order: Ashbourne Village – Reach the east section of Ashborne Village (accessible through Craterstone Mines) and enter the passage below the Named Mage Hunt. This leads back into Greymoss Mire. Grapple across the hook points to talk to the NPC.

Shroud Alliance: Bol Gerahn – Accessible after acquiring the Steel Key from Bol Gerahn Temple. The key is found high in the temple, in a large room with a jumping puzzle near the ceiling. Climb up the tower, using the grappling hook on the exterior, then reach the jumping puzzle with the ceiling blade trap. Jump across to find a locked door — use the Steel Key. In this room, talk to the NPC.