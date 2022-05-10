Salt and Sacrifice: How To Use Grappling Hooks, Zip-Lines & Stone Portals | Inquisitor Tool Guide

Inquisitor Tools are the items you’ll need to make more progress in Salt and Sacrifice. Tools like the grappling hook and the zip-line Magnesin Supply allow you to reach sections of the map that were previously impossible. If you’re lost and have no idea what to do next, here’s a pretty good place to start. Inquisitor Tools are permanent upgrades, and the most important tools in your arsenal for exploration.

Salt and Sacrifice is a creepy metroidvania inspired by Dark Souls. While these games aren’t quite as hardcore with the difficulty, they still require precision and careful play if you want to survive for long. The monstrous depths and strange locations are filled with traps, crazy monsters, and scratchy-spooky visuals. Like any metroidvania, you can get lost in the open-ended world. If you need a hint, check out the guide below for more details.

Inquisitor Tool Locations

Inquisitor Tools are permanent movement ability upgrades you’ll find in Salt and Sacrifice. Here’s where to get the first two — the Grappling Hook and the Magnesin Supply (Zip-line).

How To Get The Grappling Hook: The grappling hook can be used to reach previously inaccessible areas in the starting region. To get it, travel to Ashborne Village. Go left and down into the Root-Ceil Cavern. Go down and right to reach Greymoss Mire. You’ll encounter the boss Uryks, Necklace of Ears on this path. Enter the cave past the boss and drop down to find the hook on a dead body.

How To Use Zip-Lines: Zip-lines can be used after acquiring the Magnesin Supply in Bol Gerahn — the second major area of the game. To find it, travel to the Desolate Plains and take the upper path. Go to the large tree (right from the start) and climb up. At the top, go left and drop down at the pillars. Go right to reach another tree. Drop down and enter the cave to the left at the bottom. Drop down the ledges here to find a catacomb on the right.

How To Use Stone Portals: To use the stone circle portals, you need to acquire the Luminstone. Travel to Corvus Mire. Go left and up the ladder to Darkearth Lair. Take the path straight downward until you reach a large undead mage. Use the grappling hook to the right to enter Foulmurk Marsh. Stay up high and use the series of grapple spots — go up all of them to encounter Marega Gredanya boss. Defeat it and collect the Luminstone off the dead body nearby.

That’s the first set of Inquisitor Tools you’ll need to progress through the game. We’ll update this guide with more inquisitor tools as they’re found.