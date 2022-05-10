Halo Infinite: Season 2 Event Schedule

The introduction of Halo Infinite‘s second season, Lone Wolves, has brought a lot of new content to the table alongside it. The new premium battle pass gives players a cosmetic incentive to explore the new game modes and maps while also providing new pieces of lore to the Halo universe.

In addition to the slew of new content that’s been added to Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has already confirmed a handful of limited-time events that will be rearing their heads later this season. Halo events give players the chance to try limited-time game modes that sometimes dip into the wackier side of the series or work as prototypes for upcoming seasonal mainstays.

While the addition of new game modes for limited-time events is all well and good, Halo Infinite also gives players the chance to earn exclusive rewards for participating in events with Event Passes. The passes function exactly like the battle pass where players earn cosmetic rewards from playing the event modes.

More Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Guides:

How to Get the Clippy Weapon Charm | MEDIC! Achievement Guide | How to Get the Eaglestrike Armor Set | What’s New in Halo Infinite Season 2? | Who is the Iratus AI? | When Will There Be Campaign Co-Op?

All Confirmed Halo Infinite Season 2 Events

So far, there are only three events confirmed to be on the horizon for Halo Infinite‘s second season. Their confirmed dates take place over the next few months, so after they conclude it seems likely that 343 Industries will announce the next batch of events and so on.

These are the confirmed upcoming events:

Interference – May 3-27

Fractured: Entrenched – May 24-31

Alpha Pack – July 19-August 2

Given the lack of events in June, it’s possible that another event announcement is coming sometime soon to fill that space. There’s an event currently running, the Interference event that players still have plenty of time to get involved in before it ends. Luckily, the first Fractured: Entrenched event starts up the final week of Interference to give players some variety.

Fractured: Entrenched will be appearing several times before the season is over like Fractured: Tenrai before it. The Entrenched event gives players the chance to unlock the Eaglestrike armor core and the many cosmetics that go with it.