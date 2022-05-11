Sims 4: How To Use The Mental Health Mod

The Sims 4 has a rather robust mod community, and you can find just about any type of content you want by doing a quick Google search. One of the more popular mods is the Mental Health mod, as it adds in a realistic layer of problems for Sims to deal with. Installing the mod is rather easy and can be done by following a few simple steps.

What’s in The Sims 4 Mental Health Mod?

The Mental Health mod currently places in eleven different disorders for you Sims to deal with, along with two chronic disorders. With this, you also get ways to treat the disorders like medication and therapy. There is also the option to use support groups that are themed around real-life problems, like LGBTQ+ support and self-help groups. You also have the ability to help support and encourage other Sims to seek help.

Please note that these may not perfectly portray real mental disorders and are made to add a layer of depth to The Sims 4 that you can’t get in the base game. A Sim can be misdiagnosed in the game, something that commonly happens in real life, and the mod helps to show just how much of a toll mental disorders can take on someone’s everyday life, especially when they are not able to get the help or support they need.

Where to find The Sims 4 Mental Health Mod

This particular mod comes from Zero’s Sims 4 Mods&Comics and contains content that is not suitable for players under the age of 18. The creator includes instructions on how to install the mod and thoroughly goes over what you can expect to find while playing it. Be sure to check out their Patreon if you love their work, as they give away this mod for free.

How to install the Sims 4 Mental Health Mod

You will need to download the XML Injector and the Ability to Read mod. You should also go ahead and add in the Hormone Replacement Therapy mod so that you can use the full range of features. After you have everything downloaded, simply follow the instructions and place the files you need into the mods folder. After this is done, you should be able to boot up The Sims 4 and have the mod running.

If you run into any problems while installing the mod or if you have everything downloaded correctly, but the mod still won’t run, try reinstalling all the mods. Small snafus can happen when attempting to mod a game, especially if you have never gone through a modding process before. If the problem persists, try installing the game and XML Injector and starting over from scratch.

