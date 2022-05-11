Sims 4: What Does The Pronouns Update Add?

The Sims 4 is a game series that has long been known for letting you live out your dream life. Of course, some much-needed features, like the ability to select your own pronouns, have been missing from the game. Unless you are using a mod, you have likely found that the game doesn’t have the ability to add your pronouns, but with a new Pronoun update, that should change soon.

The Pronoun Update is going to be added to the base game and allow you to change your pronouns. When the update launches, you will be able to change the pronouns of your Sim from the CAS. The team has stated that this will not make the game genuinely gender-neutral and that they are still taking steps toward making a more inclusive experience.

The good news is the team is exploring what gender inclusion means for every language that the games in. This means that they are working to surpass language barriers and help make the game feel more welcoming to players around the world. They did state that this will first be released in the English language with other languages to follow at a later date.

Outside of mods, there is currently no way to change genders in-game, but this will hopefully change in a later update or be added as a feature in The Sims 5.

The Pronoun Update sadly doesn’t have a launch date as of right now. There are some new bits of DLC content coming out in the summer, so hopefully, the update will be added in then. The team behind the game has stated that they will not release this update until they are 100% sure that the content is ready to launch.

The good news is that once the update launches, it should easily install into your game, and you will never have to worry about trying to download mods to have your proper pronouns used again.

Is there a mod I can use to change my Pronouns in The Sims 4?

Yes, there is a mod that allows you to use non-binary pronouns made by NeonOcean. This mod is called Refer and contains 5 non-binary pronouns along with 4 neopronouns. This mod only works in the English version of the game, and the creator states that some bits of dialouge may not make as much sense. You will need to download the Main mod in order to run the Reft mod.

While this won’t give you the range of features that the official update is supposed to, this is a great mod to download while you wait.

