Sims 4: Cottage Living – All Cheat Codes

Sims 4: Cottage Living might be one of the coziest expansions ever made in the entire history of the game series. You join a quant community and can live in a small cottage where you can surround yourself with animals and have a small farm. Of course, if you want to get a bit ahead, you can always use Cottage Living cheat codes.

How to Use Cheat Codes in the Sims 4

If you want to use cheat codes, whether it is on PC, Mac, or Console, then you simply need to know which buttons to press. Below is how to bring up the cheat menu for each version of The Sims 4.

Xbox and PlayStation: Hold in all four trigger buttons.

Mac: Hold in Command and shift, and then press C.

PC: Hold in Ctrl and Shirt, and then press C.

Don’t worry about cheats harming your game or causing it to crash. The ones we have listed below are already programmed into the game and shouldn’t cause any issues. There is always the possibility of a small bit of lag when the codes are first put in, especially if you are unlocking a large number of items.

Every Cheat Code in Sims 4: Cottage Living and What They Do

Here is every cheat code that can be used in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.

Here are the cheats you put entered into the text box. To use these, you must first type in testingcheats true.

Shift plus clicking on the fridge : Add animal treats and ingredients.

: Add animal treats and ingredients. Type Motherload : Get Rosebud for 1,000 and 50,000 in money.

: Get Rosebud for 1,000 and 50,000 in money. Place a rabbit home and then hold shift and click: Gives you colored rabbits.

The following cheats can just be typed into the cheat window right away.

stats.setgskillglevel SkillgCrossStitch 5 : Maxes out your cross stitching skill.

: Maxes out your cross stitching skill. traits.equipgtrait traitgAnimalEnthusiast : Gives you the Animal Enthusiast trait.

: Gives you the Animal Enthusiast trait. traits.equipgtrait traitgLactoseIntolerant: Gives you the Lactose Intolerant trait.

Gives you the Lactose Intolerant trait. traits.equipgtrait traitgNaturegCountry : Gives you the Nature Conversationalist trait.

: Gives you the Nature Conversationalist trait. traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_AnimalObjects_KillerRabbit : Kill a Sim with a rabbit.

: Kill a Sim with a rabbit. traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_AnimalObjects_KillerChicken: Kill a Sim with a chicken.

The following cheats only need you to hold shift and click on an object or animal.

Click on an animal and select cheat relationship : Increases friendship with animals.

: Increases friendship with animals. Click on an animal and select buy animal clothes : Gets clothes for your animals.

: Gets clothes for your animals. Click on ground and choose create animal : allows you to spawn animals.

: allows you to spawn animals. Click on a chicken coop: Allows you to spawn chicken eggs, evil chickens, or gold chickens.

Here are the cheat codes for activating the Finch Fair early.

drama.run_node festivalContestDramaNode_VillageFair_LlamaWool : Llama edition.

: Llama edition. drama.run_node festivalContestDramaNode_VillageFair_ChickenEgg : Chicken edition.

: Chicken edition. drama.run_node festivalContestDramaNode_VillageFair_GiantCropPie : Giant crop edition

: Giant crop edition drama.run_node festivalContestDramaNode_VillageFair_CowMilk : Cow edition.

: Cow edition. drama.run_node festivalContestDramaNode_VillageFair_NormalCropPie: Crop edition.

