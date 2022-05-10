Sims 4: How To Become A Vampire

The Sims 4 has a ton of expansions, packs, and intresting add-ons to choose from if you want to change your game up. One of the most popular pieces of DLC is the Vampires game pack. As the name suggests, this pack is themed completely around the creatures of the night and allows you to play as a vampire yourself.

Every Way You Can Become a Vampire in The Sims 4

The easiest way to be a Vampire in The Sims 4 is to just create a vampire character. This allows you to automatically start living in a world of vampires and can save you some time. If you want to live out a human to vampire storyline or you have accidently made your Sim fall in love with a mortal, then fear not. You can easily change them.

How to Turn Your Sim into a Vampire

If you already have a Sim you love, then you will want to get them turned into a vampire. To do this, simply find a friendly neighborhood vampire and begin chatting them up. You can check to see if they have the ability to change you by looking at their Aspirations. If one says Master Vampire, then you’re good to go.

Once you get on friendly terms with the vampire, you will see an option pop-up where you can ask them to change you. Once they bite your neck, you will go through a series of stages over the next 36 hours before fully becoming a vampire. If you find someone that your sim likes, then you can choose to bite them to turn them as well.

Additionally, you can become a vampire by using the cheat menu. The code for becoming a vampire immediately is traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire.

Can You Change Back to a Human from a Vampire in The Sims 4?

Once you become a vampire, the only way to turn back is by getting to level 15 in vampire lore and then make a cure. This is a relatively easy process once you have the knowledge, and you can mix the potion by finding a cocktail bar. Keep in mind that you will lose your immortality and abilities if you change back into a human.

What is The Point of Being a Vampire in The Sims 4?

Vampires have a few perks. While they can still be killed, they do tend to be much tougher than humans. If you aren’t burnt to a crisp, then your Sim will be immortal and will never age. In addition, you will gain a plethora of powers that you can use on mortals, like controlling their minds.

You will need to drink blood when you become a vampire, and if you stay in the sun for too long, your Sim will be killed. If this doesn’t sound appealing, then you can also use the expansion to become a vampire hunter for an even more unique spin on the game.

