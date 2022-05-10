Sims 4: How To Build A Pond

The Sims 4 is a game that gives you the tools to make your dream life. Not only can you build a family, create a lavish home, and hold down amazing jobs, but you can actually terraform the land. One of the most popular ways to add a little magic to your backyard is by adding in a body of water, such as a pond.

Do I Need an Expansion to Build a Pond in The Sims 4?

No, while this feature is popular with those for have the Cottage Living expansion, you can now make a pond in the base game. While you won’t be able to have as whimsical of a surrounding area, adding a pond to your backyard can still help your home shine. All you need to do is go through the simple terraforming process.

If you want to really get into the cozy forest look, then you will want to purchase the Cottage Living expansion.

How to add a Pond to your Property in The Sims 4

Building a pond is rather simple. You just need to know how to terraform your backyard to add one in. Before trying to terraform, make sure that you have a clear area to work with.

Here’s how to build a pond in The Sims 4.

Open the build menu.

Select terrain tools and go to the area you want to place the pond.

You will want to select lower terrain to make a hole for the water. Play with this option until the pond takes the shape you desire.

Go to the water tool. Here you can choose between slowly filling the pond yourself or doing it quickly by selecting the fill water to level option.

Go to the Outdoor Water Decor option to add pond effects, animals, and decorations like rocks.

The hardest thing about making a pond is playing with the tools until everything is level. At first, you may find that the water in your pond is slanted or that some of the pond isn’t filled properly. Just keep working with the terraforming and water tools until you get the pond perfect. You can even have multiple ponds on your property if you have room for them.

Once your pond is built, you can add decorations around it and even add fish. If you add the fishing allowed sign to your pond and it has fish placed inside of it, then you will be able to use your fishing skill. These can be fish that you have caught yourself or ones that you have bought while grocery shopping.

