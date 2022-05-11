Curse of the Dead Gods – Curses You Need to Use

You'll be cursed again and again over the course of Curse of the Dead Gods but some of those curses can be blessings in disguise.

In Curse of the Dead Gods, players are tasked with exploring a sealed temple in hopes of finding untold power and riches, but they come at a price. The further you get through the dark recesses of the temple, the more corruption and curses you will be afflicted with, causing untold complications for you. Luckily, some of these curses can work for you or have more neutral effects than negative ones. Below are some of the better curses to be afflicted with and the last ones you want to remove after defeating a boss.

Best Curses in Curse of the Dead Gods

Volatile Remains

This one can be tricky, but Volatile Remains can be your best friend when used correctly. Essentially turning every enemy into a powder keg, Volatile Remains can be used to dispatch and explode other nearby enemies into a chain reaction that can clear whole waves. Be careful, though, and be sure to keep yourself out of its blast radius.

Dark Swiftness

If you’re not much for performing perfect dodges in Curse of the Dead Gods, this one is for you. While the stamina-recovery of perfect dodges is lost, you actually have a larger window to dodge enemy attacks. With this in mind, if precision isn’t your thing, Dark Swiftness is more of a boon than it is a handicap.

Auric Malediction

This one is a bit of loss and gain. With Auric Malediction, you lose as much gold as you do health, but your health loss is reduced by 25%. This one is valuable in late-game runs where you’ve already got what you need to win in terms of blessings and relics. In that type of situation in Curse of the Dead Gods, you’re just benefitting from losing less health with each attack you take from enemies.

Unknown Curse

How beneficial this one is will depend on how well you know the game. If you’re familiar with most curses, you’ll recognize them without an explanation based on the in-game visual cues. Furthermore, if you get this while you’re closing the distance between you and your goal, it will have no effect on your playthrough whatsoever.