10 Best Open World MMORPGs For iPhone & iPad

When you think about MMORPGs, you typically think of ones that you can do on your PC and play for hours on end until you’re forced to get up and do “other things” in your life. But the truth is, there are plenty of MMORPGs that you can do on your phone of iPad! We’ll show you 10 of them.

#10 Marvel Future Resolution

How about we start out with a familiar name? Marvel.

Marvel has been killing it with almost everything they did. And Marvel Future Resolution is their attempt at an open world action RPG. Long story short, realities are crashing upon one another, and now you’ll need to pick your hero to go and do quests, stop villains from across the multiverse (of madness, sorry, couldn’t resist) and save the day.

The best part isn’t that you’ll have access to various Marvel characters, it’s that you’ll be able to team up with your friends to take down some legendary characters from Marvel Comics. And this original story ensures that you won’t see everything that’s coming.

#9 EVE Echoes

The EVE franchise has done a lot for space games, and so it was only natural that they’d be able to bring it to phones for people to enjoy.

EVE Echoes is one that gives you a “limitless” universe to go and explore, one that is full of places to go, people to meet, and events to watch unfold. Such as with the four core groups that help define this universe. Will you be a part of them? Or forge your own path? It’s your choice!

If that’s not enough action for you, there are plenty of areas for you to go PVP on others and prove your dominance over them.

So see what this version of EVE can do for you as you jump in.

#8 LifeAfter

What would video games be without zombies and survival? Well, we’d still have a lot of games, so we’ll move on.

LifeAfter puts you on a world that is dying, and with humanity on its last legs, you must survive at all costs. But doing so will be anything but easy as you might imagine. After all, you’re going to have to get supplies, seek out weapons to protect yourself, and more.

And as if that’s not enough, you’ll have to deal with other players, zombies, and other threats that are trying to bring you down. Survival is absolutely the name of the game, can you outlast everyone?

#7 Celtic Heroes

Are you ready to be a different kind of warrior?

In Celtic Heroes, you’ll get to take to the Highlands and embark on a quest with other players to conquer the lands, defeat monsters and evil, and make yourself into the greatest warrior this realm has ever seen.

You can choose between being a Rogue, Warrior, Druid, Mage or Ranger. Then build yourself up to face all sorts of threats, and bring both peace and justice to those that dare defile it. The game has hundreds of quests for you to seek victory on. So why not jump in and see just what it has to offer?

#6 Vendetta Online

What’s that? You want to know about other space MMOs you can do on your phone or iPad? Ok.

This is Vendetta Online, a game where you can carve out the path you want for your character no matter what it is. If you want to be a captain in the military? You can do that. Want to be a famous outlaw that does what they want, when they want? Yeah, you can do that too.

You can be a part of three major factions, or, ignore them all entirely. You can fight other players or work together to get yourself some cool things.

There’s a lot of freedom in space if you’re willing to check it out.

#5 Villagers and Heroes

Villagers and Heroes calls itself one of the largest MMOs out there in the world, and while we can’t confirm it, we do know that they set out to make something to that effect.

We say that because the game has hundreds of places for you to visit, thousands of story quests for you to do, all sorts of ways you can play the game in terms of your character, and that doesn’t even talk about how the game is meant to be played with the community.

Because you can team up with players familiar and not and build up a village, and then work to make the village better and better so you can make custom gear and weapons for yourselves as you go fight evil.

The game has a LOT to do, and you should definitely try and see what it has to offer.

#4 Torchlight Infinite

We want to be clear here, Torchlight Infinite is not a game you all can play right now, as the game just entered a beta last month. But, it’s still worth talking about as this could be something very special in the future.

Especially since this isn’t just “another MMORPG”, it’s actually a sequel to Torchlight 2, so it’s very much for those who have been with the franchise before, and just want more of it.

In the game, you’re taken to events 200 years AFTER the events of Torchlight to, humanity has given itself to Ember as a power source. They use it for just about everything, and naturally, that leads to people using it for the wrong reasons.

Now, you are part of a group of warriors known as Torchlight (obviously), and must save the world. Have fun with that

#3 Albion Online

Albion Online has a saying that “every sword has its own journey”, and that’s very true. Because one of the things about Albion Online that’s so special is its community. To the extent that the game is driven on the player economy, and that almost every item that is available for sale are ones that are made by you, the players!

So you’ll get to jump into a medieval/fantasy world and partake in a venture of your own choosing. As well as embody the motto of “you are what you wear.”

Find and buy items, then mix and match until you make a character that you can very easily be proud of. Go on a grand adventure and see what awaits you! Just be sure to have fun along the way, ok?

#2 Adventure Quest 3D

Adventure Quest started out as a 2D adventure/MMO title that was honestly really deep and fun (I played it, it was great!), and then they made Adventure Quest 3D, which takes place in a different timeline and cranks up not only the visuals, but the fun.

In this version of the game, you play as a champion of Death itself (so no pressure) who has been tasked to fight alongside others in order to defeat the Void King!

But how you go about doing this is up to you! Half the fun of the game is trying out the various classes and seeing which ones work for you. Plus, the game updates EVERY WEEK, so you’ll always have something to do.

Oh, and did we mention it’s free-to-play? Because it is!

#1 RuneScape

This is one of the all-time classics, and there’s a reason that you can play it to this day on your phone and beyond. Because there’s always something to do, something to build, something to get, and someone to interact with.

In MMORPGS, it’s the communities that make them special, and one could argue that RuneScape has one of the best online communities out there. And because the game was never meant to be a “visual masterpiece” of a title, it won’t matter if you play it on your phone or iPad, it’s going to look good enough for you to enjoy what you’re doing.

Sometimes the best games are just the ones that work, and RuneScape absolutely works.