Curse of the Dead Gods – Best Weapons

Curse of the Dead Gods has a whole arsenal of unlockable weapons to choose from but these are some of the absolute best of them.

Like with any rogue-lite, weapons are among the most important things to consider before starting another run. Curse of the Dead Gods is no exception, with a whole host of weapons and battle options opening up the more you play. If you’re itching to jump into this dungeon-crawling adventure, here are a few weapons to be on the lookout for.

Best Weapons in Curse of the Dead Gods

Main

Venomous Fangs

What makes these claw-style weapons so effective is a deadly combination of speed and venom. The aptly named Venomous Fangs allow you to attack with quick, deadly strikes while their lingering poison will cause a status effect that will further drain the life of your targets. This one can be especially effective when fighting off groups of enemies, as you’ll be fast enough to attack and dodge while causing long-term damage along the way.

Chromatic Knives

As a projectile weapon, few are as deadly in Curse of the Dead Gods as the Chromatic Knives. Throwing knives that offer one of the three main status effect types (burning, poison, or electrocution) at the end of each combo, these knives can save you a lot of stress during the more hectic group attacks you’ll be running into in your runs.

Slaver’s Mace

For an essential melee weapon, few are as effective as the Slaver’s Mace. Offering a critical hit with every single combo-finisher, this one will kick the doors down on every temple door you go through. When you want to keep it simple, you can be a slave for this trusty mace and its awesome damage-dealing power.

Off-hand

Storm Lash

As you may have gleaned, status effects are some of your best weapons against the hordes of enemies in Curse of the Dead Gods. With that fact in mind, the Storm Lash’s long reach and lightning side effects make it a quick and deadly choice for your secondary attack strategy.

Serpent Blade

See above. The Serpent Blade does exceptional poison damage, making it an effective choice as a secondary poison-dealing strategy or with a poison-based primary weapon for twice the build-up and damage on your devious hosts.

Alchemist’s Firestick

Gold can save you a lot of headaches in Curse of the Dead Gods, and the Alchemist’s Firestick is extra effective for building up your fortune. Just save your last hit on enemies for this trusty sidearm, and you’ll be swimming in gold like Scrooge McDuck in no time.

Two-Hand

Storm’s Point

Arguably the best spear in the entire game, Storm’s Point unleashes devastating lightning strikes at the end of each spin attack. Though this consumes more stamina, it’s a wide-reaching attack that can keep the hordes at bay in the later game areas.

Keen Bow

With good timing in Curse of the Dead Gods, the Keen Bow is insanely helpful. Fully-charged shots deal 50% more damage per enemy hit, meaning if you can line up two or three enemies in a shot, you’ll be sending monstrous foes to the grave as quickly as they can materialize.

Stone Breaker

This weapon is just an absolute delight. Wielding it allows you to smash open secret passages, but it also has the stupendously useful effect of hitting three times behind it when fully charged. You can’t go wrong with this skull-smasher if you’re going for the final run against Clovis.