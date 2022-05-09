Is The Quarry Apart of The Dark Pictures Anthology?

Supermassive Games is gearing up to launch The Quarry in June 2022, but fans are still wondering whether or not the game is part of The Dark Pictures Anthology. The anthology is a series of video games from the same developers as The Quarry which features a variety of interactive survival horror games. To date, it has included the following: Man of Medan (2019), Little Hope (2020), and House of Ashes (2021). Another installment in the anthology titled The Devil in Me is due to launch this year.

The Quarry is likewise an interactive survival horror game and as both projects are developed by Supermassive Games, it makes sense that fans would be wondering how and if the two are related. So, let’s find out!

Are The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology connected?

The Quarry is not part of The Dark Pictures Anthology. It is a spiritual successor to Supermassive Games’ previous title, Until Dawn, which was also not part of the anthology. It looks like The Quarry will be a completely standalone game, not directly related to anything that came before it.

The interactive horror game will launch on June 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.