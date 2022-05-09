Elden Ring: How To Cure Scarlet Rot

In Elden Ring there are only two ways to cure Scarlet Rot — Preserving Bolus consumable or the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation. Both are incredibly valuable, especially if you’re being invaded often. Scarlet Rot is the deadliest status effect in the game, and you’ll have to wade through entire lakes of this stuff to fully explore the world of the Lands Between. Immunity is basically impossible. To avoid a quick death, you need to cure yourself of the effect. And PVP invaders just love infecting hosts with Scarlet Rot.

Consumables are fast, but they’re hard to craft and difficult to find. Your best bet is using the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation. Both methods are useful, so we’ll show how to get both — how to craft an unlimited amount of Preserving Bolus and how to get the curing incantation.

If you don’t have enough Faith (12~), use a Rune Arc item while Godrick’s Great Rune is equipped to gain +5 Faith per use. No need to spend lots of runes leveling up. Just use a Rune Arc instead.

How To Cure Scarlet Rot | Incantations & Crafting Guide

Scarlet Rot is the deadliest poison in the game, and can be applied with a variety of weapons, skills, and magic spells. If you have to walk through the Lake of Rot or fight Malenia, you’ll need a steady supply of Scarlet Rot cures. Here’s how to keep up an infinite supply.

Flame, Cleanse Me [Incantation] : Cures poison and Scarlet Rot. Located at a Fire Monk encampment southeast of the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes.

: Cures poison and Scarlet Rot. Located at a Fire Monk encampment southeast of the in Liurnia of the Lakes. Requires: Faith 12

The incantation is a spell with relatively low requirements so almost anyone can use it. This spell is the safest way to stay alive in the Lake of Rot. You’ll never run out of uses. Even if you have Preserving Bolus, you can safely use this first without worrying about your stock of Scarlet Rot cures.

Preserving Bolus [Consumable] : Cures Scarlet Rot. To craft, collect the Armorer’s Cookbook in Siofra River. In the underground, start from the Siofra River Bank site of grace, then hop up the spirit gust to the high ledge with Torrent. On the cliff, travel west until you find enemies around a corpse.

: Cures Scarlet Rot. To craft, collect the in Siofra River. In the underground, start from the Siofra River Bank site of grace, then hop up the spirit gust to the high ledge with Torrent. On the cliff, travel west until you find enemies around a corpse. Requires: Sacramental Bud x1, Crystal Cave Moss x1, Dewkissed Herb x2

The Preserving Bolus is the only consumable that cures Scarlet Rot, and it is surprisingly rare. You can’t buy many, but you can find some around Caelid. The Shack of the Rotting in north Caelid has x5 Preserving Bolus if you need a quick set to cure yourself.

