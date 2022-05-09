Elden Ring: Make Every Boss Easy With The Blasphemous Blade

No boss can withstand the ultimate power of the Blasphemous Blade, one of the most OP weapons in all of Elden Ring. If you’re struggling against Malenia or any other boss, just melt them with this very simple build — you won’t be able to get it until the mid-game, but it is absolutely one of the best weapons in the game. It deals insane damage, and it heals you by dealing damage. The vampiric effect is stronger than any other weapon of its type. There’s really nothing else like the Blasphemous Blade.

And we’re going to explain a very basic build. You just need certain stats and talismans to deal insane damage and wipe the floor with any boss. Using the sword’s skill, you can counteract any boss’s damage, and totally annihilate Malenia even as she leeches health off you. If you’re struggling against anything in Elden Ring, this build might save your life.

Blasphemous Blade | Faith Build For Melting Bosses

The Blasphemous Blade is a remembrance weapon you can earn by trading the [Remembrance of the Blasphemous] in Enia in the Roundtable Hold. The remembrance is earned by defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in the Volcano Manor. Learn how to fight Rykard here and use this trick to easily beat him.

Once you’ve obtained the Blasphemous Blade, we can begin on the build.

Blasphemous Blade Build :

: Weapon : Blasphemous Blade

: Blasphemous Blade Stats : Strength 25+, Dexterity 15+, Faith 60/70+, Vigor 55

: Strength 25+, Dexterity 15+, Faith 60/70+, Vigor 55 Talismans : Crimson Amber Medallion +2, Carian Filigreed Crest, Great Jar’s Arsenal, Fire Scorpion Charm

: Crimson Amber Medallion +2, Carian Filigreed Crest, Great Jar’s Arsenal, Fire Scorpion Charm Bonus Spell : Flame Grant Me Strength, Golden Vow

: Flame Grant Me Strength, Golden Vow Bonus Flask: Faith-Knot Crystal Tear + Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Combine all this, and you’ll become a boss-destroying wrecking ball. The Blasphemous Blade’s skill is Taker’s Flames which becomes more powerful with faith, and steals HP on contact. This is a ranged ability and very, very powerful. Enhance your fire damage with the Fire Scorpion Charm, the Flame Grant Me Strength spell, and the Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear to deal truly insane damage.

Your normal attacks are strong too. This blade staggers like a beast — the flame attack can launch enemies back, allowing you to repeat for even more damage and healing. Add Golden Vow buff and you’re just melting everything. This sword hasn’t been nerfed yet — probably because it isn’t that good in PVP. Against anything in PVE? They don’t stand a chance.

