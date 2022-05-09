Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling action game developed by Flying Wild Hog and both written and directed by Leonard Menchiari that takes heavy inspiration from the works of legendary Japanese filmmaker, Akira Kurosawa. Set in the Edo period of Japan, the game tells the story of Hiroki, a samurai who must travel through the Land of the Dead to return to life in order to save his village from a deadly warlord. For those who are thinking about picking up the game but want to know how much time they will need to put into it, this guide will provide a breakdown of how long it takes to beat Trek to Yomi.

How Long Does It Take To Beat Trek To Yomi?

Trek to Yomi consists of seven total chapters and is a very linear experience throughout with not that much in the way of side content that will put any substantial extra time on your playthrough clock. Yes, there are collectibles such as new moves and upgrades that you can find, but these often don’t take you too much time away from traveling down the critical path. Because of this most players will likely find themselves completing the game in around 5 hours on the normal difficulty, with the easiest difficulty probably shaving an hour off of that. Players that get all the collectibles and upgrades on the hard difficulty will likely see the game coming in at about 7 hours. This is also taking into consideration that the player watches all the cutscenes, so players that decide to skip through the game’s story could probably get through the story in around 4 hours.

While being able to clear the game in just about 5 hours might seem a little short, there are several incentives to jump back into the game and play it again. As I said before, the game starts off with three difficulties, though upon beating the game for the first time, you will unlock the Kensei difficulty. This new mode puts your mastery of the game to the test as you will die in a single hit. As a trade-off, the basic enemies that you come across will also go down in a single strike as well, making each engagement about getting your swing off first. The bosses still need several hits to take down, making them more threatening than any other difficulty.

There are also three different endings that you can choose between at the end of the game, with a secret ending that you can also unlock halfway through, each with its own achievement tied to them. There are also several achievements that ask you to defeat each boss in the game without taking damage, which can see you need to put some time into it before you get your flawless victory.

The shorter length can be a blessing for those repeat playthroughs as the game does not have a chapter select feature, meaning that anyone who wants to try and get all the endings, all the collectibles, or to fight a boss without taking damage will need to start a completely new game in order to take a shot at it. Having to replay the game three and a half times minimum means that players that want to 100% will likely be able to get about 15 hours from the game.

