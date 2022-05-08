Out of all the collectibles that you can find in Trek to Yomi, arguably the most important are the Upgrades that will increase your Health and Stamina meters. Without constantly improving your stats throughout your journey, a first-time playthrough will see you getting cut down many times. There are a total of 33 Upgrades, with 22 of them being for your Stamina and the other 11 being for Health. Collecting all of these Upgrades will not only make you as powerful as you can be but also unlock the “Dedicated Collector” for collecting all of the game’s Upgrades.

In Chapter 2 of Trek to Yomi, Hiroki is sent to aid a neighboring village that is under siege. With his backup taken hostage, he will have to fight the enemy alone, making these Upgrades essential to his and your survival. This guide will show players where to find all of the possible Health and Stamina Upgrades found in Chapter 2 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 2 Health And Stamina Upgrades In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 6 Upgrades that you can find in the second chapter of Trek to Yomi. There are 4 Stamina Upgrades dotted around the Kamikawamura village and its surrounding forest, with the other 2 Upgrades being for your Health. Since you will not be able to revisit levels or zones once you go past them, this guide will show you where to find each Upgrade in the order that they appear in the level.

Stamina Upgrade #1

The first Stamina Upgrade is found immediately after getting control of Hiroki. After surviving the bandit ambush, go to the left to reach the screen pictured below. Sitting on a log in the middle of the screen is the first Stamina Upgrade for the chapter.

Stamina Upgrade #2

Continue through the chapter until you enter the mining tunnel found in the mountain. There is a group of bandits that have a prisoner tied up. Just beyond the enemies and civilian is an elevator that brings you up to a higher platform. Go to the right to leave the cave, the Stamina Upgrade will be directly in front of you once you exit.

Stamina Upgrade #3

Continue through the level until you enter a cutscene where Hiroki sees his fellow samurai being taken into the village that you were sent to help. After the cutscene, make your way into the burning village. Upon entering the front gates of the village, go into the first house that you see, it is on top of a small hill. Inside you will find the Stamina Upgrade on a table.

Health Upgrade #1

After fighting through the burning buildings that you fell through the roof of, you will come out to the opening in the first picture below. Go to the closed door on the left and kick it open. Run past the house and down the nearby dock. This is where you will find the chapter’s first Health Upgrade.

Stamina Upgrade #4

Continue through the village until you reach a bridge made out of boats. Before crossing the bridge that is going right, take the path on the left to reach the group of houses shown in the first picture down below. Enter the house on the left to find a dying man. On the table to his left is the last Stamina Upgrade for Chapter 2. This is also the location where you can find the Lost Love Letter Artifact.

Health Upgrade #2

After picking up your first Fury Collectible that gives you the Double-side Block and Parry skill, you will run out of a barn and be directed to run up onto the rooftops. At the end of the roofs, you will cross a wooden bridge to reach a cliffside that has a flight of stairs leading up and leads to yet another wooden bridge. Just before the second bridge is a small crevice that you can squeeze through to find a number of items, including a shrine, an upgrade for your Bo-Shuriken, and the last Health Upgrade in the level.

