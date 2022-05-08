How long is A Realm Reborn in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is known for having a great story, but many players have found the first part, A Realm Reborn, to be a bit long. If you are intrested in the highly acclaimed expansions, then you may be wondering just how long it takes to get through the first part of the game. While A Realm Reborn has been shortened, it is by no means short.

How Long Does it Take to Beat a Realm Reborn in Final Fantasy 14?

A Realm Reborn is a long campaign, and you shouldn’t expect to blow your way through it. If you are looking at taking in all the game has to offer and taking on sidequests, then you are easily going to tip over the 110-hour mark. If you are rushing through the story, you may be able to beat it around the 100-hour mark, and if you want to speed run it, you will likely only be done with it when you hit around 70 hours of playtime.

As of right now, the shortest time that anyone has claimed to get through A Realm Reborn is 13 hours and 30 minutes, according to howlongtobeat.com. Your time will also will vary depending on how quickly you get into dungeons, if you are using a guide or not, and if you have a party to help you through quests or not.

It’s important to note that without A Realm Reborn, you can get lost when learning about the story events in the expansions. You also earn a ton of Gil and items from progressing through the A Realm Reborn.

Can I Skip A Realm Reborn in Final Fantasy 14?

Yes, you can skip A Realm Reborn if you really wish to do so, but it’s going to cost you a bit of money.

Here is how to skip A Realm Reborn.

Log into your account on a web browser and go to the Final Fantasy 14 store.

Go to Tales of Adventure.

Go to Tales of Adventure: A Realm Reborn and add it to your cart.

Once the item is purchased, log in and use it to skip the main story.

This item will log you out once you use it, but once you log back in, you will be able to start the Heavensward content. Keep in mind that this item will not automatically level you up to level 50, so you will need to either buy levels or grind them out with your friends. It is far easier to level your character up by doing the story missions that are included in the A Realm Reborn storyline.

In addition to A Realm Reborn, there are other items that you can purchase if you want to skip the other expansions.

