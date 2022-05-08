How to get the Bird Mounts in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 has a lot of different items for you to collect, including minions and mounts. Some of the rarer mounts in the game can only be gotten by completing difficult tasks, such as the Lanner or Bird mounts. If you have seen these strange music playing birds with their unique effects, then you likely want to start riding around on one yourself.

Where to get the Lanner Mounts in Final Fantasy 14

The only way to get the Lanner mounts in Final Fantasy 14 is by fighting the game’s bosses on extreme and having RNG decide to take your side at the end. The mounts are randomly given out, so even if you fight each boss five times in a row, you aren’t guaranteed to get a mount.

You will also need to go through the trouble of unlocking all of the boss battles extreme versions. To do this, you must be at least level 60 and have completed the final quest in the Heavensward expansion.

Here is each extreme trial you need to fight to get the different Lanner mounts.

White Lanner : The Limitless Blue

: The Limitless Blue Warring Lanner : Containment Bay S1T7

: Containment Bay S1T7 Sophic Lanner : Containment Bay P1T6

: Containment Bay P1T6 Demonic Lanner : Containment Bay Z1T9

: Containment Bay Z1T9 Rose Lanner : Thok as Thok

: Thok as Thok Round Lanner : The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign

: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign Dark Lanner: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage

It can take a few hours of grinding to get all of these mounts, so don’t give up if the whistles don’t pop up immediatly.

How to get the Firebird Mount in Final Fantasy 14

Once you have all seven Lanner mounts, head to Idyllshire. Here you will speak with Walking Atlas and take the quest Fiery Wing, Fiery Heart. This short quest will send you to another location to blow a whistle and receive the Firebird mount.

How to get the Lanner Mounts Easy in Final Fantasy 14

The easiest way to get the Lanner Mounts is to team up with a high-level friend and fight all the trials while unsynced. This helps to cut out any competition for the birds and may even be faster than trying to fight the bosses while level-synched. Keep in mind that fighting in a party without a healer or DPS can still be rather hard, so you may want to consider at least having these two classes in your party.

You should also get a refresher on how to fight each boss, as they all have their own gimmicks that can cause you to lose the battle. These can be easier to fall into when only playing with a couple of players, so you may want to recruit as many friends as possible. Even having a part of just four players can greatly help balance out these battles.

