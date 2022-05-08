How to Get the Horse Mounts in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a game that allows you a ton of customizing options, including being able to collect a wide variety of mounts to ride. Out of all the mounts in the game, the horse or Nightmare mounts are some of the most coveted ones you will come across. To get them, though, you have to grind out some trials and convince luck to be on your side.

Where to get the Nightmare Mounts in Final Fantasy 14

There are six Nightmare mounts that you can collect from doing the game’s extreme trials. These mounts are randomly given out after beating each boss, and you will need to have luck with the RNG system to see one appear. This can be quite frustrating as many players will beat a trial several times in a row, with no mount to show for it.

You also need to ensure that you have all the extreme trials unlocked. To do this, you must complete A Realm Reborn and be at least level 50. Once you have accomplished this and unlocked the extreme trials, you can begin farming the horse mounts.

Here are all six Nightmare mounts and the extreme trials you need to do to get them.

Markab : The Striking Tree

: The Striking Tree Xanthos : The Howling Eye

: The Howling Eye Enbarr : Lord of the Whorl

: Lord of the Whorl Aithon : The Bowl of Embers

: The Bowl of Embers Boreas : Akh Afah Amphitheatre

: Akh Afah Amphitheatre Gullfaxi: The Naval

Keep in mind that it can take several hours of farming before you see these mounts.

How to get the Kirin Mount in Final Fantasy 14

Once you have gathered all six Nightmare mounts, you can get the Kirin mount. To do this, go to Mor Dhona and speak with Wandering Minstrel to unlock the quest, A Legend for a Legend. You will be spent to a special location, and there will you will get the Kirin mount.

How to get the Nightmare Mounts Easy in Final Fantasy 14

The easiest way to get the Nightmare mounts in Final Fantasy 14 is to do the trials while unsynched. This helps to cut down on competition for the mounts, as everyone will be trying to get them when teaming up with a full team. You and a high-level friend can take on each extreme boss and farm them until they drop the mounts. Just keep in mind that you will need a healer and a DPS in your party to make things much easier.

If you can team up with other friends, it can be helpful to take on these trials with a team of four. In addition, try to do some research into each trial, as all of these bosses have a gimmick that can easily kill you or knock you off the arena.

