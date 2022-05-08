How to be a Weaver in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a game that allows you to not only do battle but also take part in passive classes that allow you to great different items. Weaver is a class that specializes in making clothes and can be a valuable asset for gear. Before you are able to fully utilize the class though, you will need to know how to unlock it.

How to Unlock Weaver in Final Fantasy 14

To unlock the weaver class, you will need to head to the Weaver Guild in Ul’dah after you have a level 10 Disciple of War Magic class. There you will be able to equip your first needle and start on your first few weaving quests. In addition, to a needle, you will also be using spinning wheels. The starting quests for Weaver will walk you through the process of making your first few items.

Keep in mind that you will need to use separate gear made for the crafting classes to do weaving. Make sure you are using new gear as you level, especially when trying to perfect high-level recipes.

How to Level Weaver in Final Fantasy 14

While you will level a bit from doing the weaver questline, you will need to craft on the side to keep gaining levels. The best way to get experience is by doing Levequests. Levequests are repeatable and a great way to farm level-appropriate experience quickly. You can also craft items on repeat to give yourself experience boosts when you are waiting for a duty to fill up, or you are taking a break from battle.

In all honesty, you should try to level up all the crafting classes as there is a lot of crossover between them. For example, you need the fish from fisher to make some recipes for culinarian. When being playing as a weaver, you will find that you need items that are associated with the botanist class and leatherworker class.

Is Being a Weaver Worth it in Final Fantasy 14?

Yes, every crafting class has its own perk, including weaver. You are able to make special clothes and furnishings that you would otherwise have to pay a massive amount of money for. Many weavers even make money off of selling items they make because many of them are in demand.

Weaver is not a complicated class and is easy to learn and level up quickly. Once you are able to make products and place them on the market board, it quickly becomes an easy way to fill your wallet. Weavers are especially useful when in a Free Company, as they can help supply their guildmates with good quality gear for a fraction of the cost that it’s being sold for on the market board.

