Trek to Yomi: How to Get All 4 Endings | All Endings Explained

The story of Trek to Yomi is about traversing the land of the dead and coming to terms with the reality that the game’s protagonist, Hiroki, can not fulfill the promise he made to protect both his love Aoki and the people of his village. At the end of the game, the player is given the chance to return to the living world to defeat the warlord that killed him, but it is the player’s choice that decides if the reason is for his love for her, his duty to his people, or simply revenge. Each choice will give the player one of three endings, with the game also containing a secret ending that will conclude the story halfway through the game. This guide will tell you how to get all 4 endings in Trek to Yomi and explain what each of them means.

How To Get All Endings In Trek To Yomi

The first three endings on this guide will be the ones that you will have the chance to choose between at the end of the game, with one of these likely being the first you get in the game. Each of these three endings requires you to lose the fight against the warlord Kagerou at the end of Chapter 3. This fight is one that you are expected to lose and it’s what leads to your death and subsequent journey through Yomi. Upon defeating Hiroki’s shadow Ara-Mitama at the end of Chapter 6, you will be asked by another spirit called Nigi-Tama to choose which path you would like to walk and will be given three options.

Each selection will determine the ending you get with each one having an achievement awarded for them. The first time you finish the game you will unlock the “Samurais Die Twice” achievement as well as the achievement tied to your ending of choice.

Ending 1: Path of Love

In order to get the Path of Love ending, players will need to select the “Choose Love” option at the end of Chapter 6. In this ending, Hiriko chooses to return to Yomi after saving his village to stay with Aiko for eternity. Yomi grants him one last breath and returns him to his physical body. Back at the dojo, Kagerou and Hiriko have one last battle, where Kagerou channels the power that he brought back from Yomi when he died all those years ago. Hiroki kills him, and with the bandits defeated and the village saved, returns to the Yomi, happily existing for all eternity with Aiko. This ending will get you the “Follow Your Heart” achievement.

Ending 2: Path of Duty

As the name suggests, players will need to select the “Choose Duty” option when talking to Nigi-Tama. This choice sees Hiroki decide that he is willing to let go of Aiko and return to the living world to protect and lead his people. Chapter Seven plays out largely the same gameplay-wise as the previous ending but has different dialogue to reflect this choice. Upon defeating Kagerou, the ending cutscene will take place in the future, after Hiroki helps his village rebuild. Now older and wiser, Hiroki is seen training a young boy in the dojo, just as he and his Sensei did at the start of the game, continuing his duty to protect and help his people. This ending will get you the “Follow Your Mind” achievement.

Ending 3: Path of Fury

While both of those endings can be considered the “good” ending depending on your point of view, the Path of Fury is definitively the game’s bad ending. Selecting the “Refuse Gifts” choice will see Hiroki reject both his love and duty as well as his honor as he cuts down Nigi-Tama. Upon the defeat of Kagerou, Hiroki dawns the fallen warlord’s armor and usurps him as the leader of his army. Hiroki lives his life as a brutal killer like the man who murdered the love of his life and his Sensei, fully giving in to his revenge and fury. This ending will get you the “Follow Your Blade” achievement.

Secret Ending: Early End

This ending is the most difficult to actually achieve and is also the least satisfying from a narrative standpoint. Chapter 3 of the game sees Hiroki return to his village in flames and Kagerou, the bandit that killed his Sensei in Chapter 1 has returned. The end of Chapter 3 sees you confronting Kagerou in a boss fight and as I said before, you are expected to lose and play the rest of the game. The battle is not impossible, however, and it is winning this fight that will reward you with a secret ending. It is important to note that you only get one shot at this fight, once Kagerou kills you, the game progresses and you will need to start the game over to try again. The only way you will be able to do the fight again is by really paying attention to your health bar and when it gets low, pause the game and load your latest checkpoint. You can also create a copy of your save file just before the fight and load that save to try again.

When you do defeat the warlord, Hiroki finds Aiko dead. Even being able to survive his encounter with Kagerou and completely avoid his trip to Yomi, he is unable to save the woman he loves. Battered and emotionally defeated, he leaves his sword and home behind as he walks into the night-covered world, hoping that he is able to find himself a new path to walk without his village and without Aiko. Her parting words to him are that she will wait for him in Yomi, no matter how long it takes. This ending will get you the “Early End” achievement.

