Trek to Yomi is a game that can see you getting cut down by just a few well-timed hits by just about any enemy that you come across, especially at the start of the game when your Health and Stamina meters a fairly low. If those bars stay that low through the rest of the game, it can really be a struggle. Luckily, the game has Upgrades found across its seven chapters that will improve both of these stats, allowing you to get stronger on your journey. There are a total of 33 Upgrades, with 22 of them being for your Stamina and the other 11 being for Health. Collecting all of these Upgrades will not only make you as powerful as you can be but also unlock the “Dedicated Collector” for collecting all of the game’s Upgrades.

In Chapter 1 of Trek to Yomi, you play as Hiroki as a young boy as his village is attacked and he takes up his sword to defend his home. The boy will need all the help he can get so the Upgrades here will be very helpful. These Upgrades This guide will show players where to find all of the possible Health and Stamina Upgrades found in Chapter 1 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 1 Health And Stamina Upgrades In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 3 Upgrades that you can find in the first chapter of Trek to Yomi with one being a Health Upgrade and the other two being for your stamina. The Health Upgrade is nearly impossible to miss while the Stamina Upgrades can actually easily be run past.

Where to find the Health Upgrade

The Health Upgrade is found just after you kill your first enemy. After your first kill, continue to make your way to the left. Progress three screens and you will reach the area pictured below. Go down the slope in the center of the screen, at the bottom and to the left, you will find the game’s first Upgrade and the only one for your Health in this chapter. Picking this Upgrade up will also net you the “This Will Come in Handy” achievement which you get for collecting your first Upgrade.

Where To Find Both Stamina Upgrades

The first Stamina Upgrade is found in a secret area inside a building further into the level. Make your way past the small scene where a man gets shot with an arrow entering the village’s gates and then go to the left. You will face off against two enemies before you enter the building pictured below. Instead of going up the stairs, go to the small room to the left, this is where you will find the Stamina Upgrade.

The second Stamina Upgrade isn’t too far away but it is found outside the village. Continue through Chapter 1 until you find yourself beyond the doors that lead to the village. After you kill the two bandits attempting to break in, you will run down a long road leading away from the doors, which will bring you to a “T” in the road. Going to the left brings you to the end of the chapter, so go to the right instead. This will bring you to a small graveyard where you will face off against a few enemies. After they are dealt with, go all the way to the right of the area and you will find the Stamina Upgrade as well as a Lore Collectible.

