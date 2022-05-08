Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 2 | Lore Collectibles Guide

Trek to Yomi‘s Lore Collectible Artifacts are a collection of distinct items found throughout the game that comes with a short description of what they are, whether it be a weapon of the time period or a depiction of a deity. They are also connected to the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement that requires players to find all of these collectibles to unlock. With a total of 60 Lore Collectibles found in the game, players that want to collect them all will need to know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Artifacts in Chapter 2 of Trek to Yomi.

There are a total of 6 Artifacts found scattered across the forest and village that you traverse through in Chapter 2 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that Trek to Yomi does not have a chapter select feature, so even though you can replay the game to get any collectibles you might have missed, you will need to start over from the start of the game to get any Artifacts you might have missed.

Artifact #1: Discarded Kami Carving

The first Artifact collectible is found after your first fight against an enemy that has a brief dialogue exchange and when the game introduces the Finisher mechanic. After you kill that enemy, the next screen with have a shrine and you will see a dog run from the left side of the screen to the right. There is also a pathway that leads up the wall of the mountain in the top right of the screen. Ignore that pathway and follow the dog to the right of the screen to reach the area pictured below. This is where you will find the Discarded Kami Carving collectible.

Artifact #2: Crude Tekko

Continue through the chapter until you enter the mining tunnel found in the mountain. Go through the tunnel until you reach an elevator that brings you up to a higher platform. There will be two ways that you can go here, with the right taking you out of the cave. Go to the left before leaving and you will be able to push the platform over to cross the gap and find the Crude Tekko pictured below.

Artifact #3: The Three Monkeys

Once out of the cave above, you will cross a tree bridge across a chasm. The tree will then fall away, making you unable to return to the other side. Just ahead of the tree is a left turn that will take you under a waterfall. All the way to the left of the screen will be a stone mural of the Three Monkeys. Interact with the mural to collect it as an Artifact.

Artifact #4: Ema

Soon after the Monkey mural, you will enter a cutscene that overlooks the village that is under attack by bandits. After the cutscene, make your way into the burning village and get to the end of the main road where you will find the path blocked by debris. Move the cart that is on the right side of the road to clear a path to the screen pictured below. Sitting on some rubble to the left of the area is the Ema Lore Collectible.

Artifact #5: Lost Love Letter

Continue through the village until you reach a bridge made out of boats. Before crossing the bridge that is going right, take the path on the left to reach the group of houses shown in the first picture down below. Enter the house on the left to find a dying man. On the table to his right is his Lost Love Letter, which you can collect as an Artifact. This is also an area where you will find a Stamina Upgrade.

Artifact #6: Mori Shio

The last collectible is found just after you are introduced to Fury Collectibles, a type of item that you can find that will give you new moves and abilities. Head to the first shrine that you find after you get the item and then follow the path that leads down to the bottom of the screen, pictured below. You will find the Mori Shio Lore Collectible sitting on a tree stump on the right side of the area.

