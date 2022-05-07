Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 1 | Lore Collectibles Guide

Artifacts are Lore Collectibles that you will come across in Trek to Yomi. Unlike other collectibles in the game that will provide you a slight upgrade in your Health and Stamina or give you a new skill, these items don’t give you any kind of gameplay bonus, but each one comes a with a short description of what they are, whether it be a weapon of the time period or a depiction of a deity. There are a total of 60 Lore Collectibles found in the game and players that want to collect them all for the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement will need to know where to find each of them., and the best place to start is at the beginning. This guide will show players where to find all of the Artifacts in Chapter 1 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 1 Lore Collectibles In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 7 Artifacts found scattered across Hiroki’s village in Chapter 1 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that you will need to find all the collectibles in a single playthrough of the level and the game, as you need to fully replay the game to try any given level again, with your artifact progression not carrying over. This isn’t too bad for the opening chapter as it will be the first thing you do upon starting a new game, but it’ll be important to know where to find these items the further we get into the game so you don’t need to start all over.

Artifact #1: Tamaya Mirror

The first artifact can be found immediately after completing the game’s tutorial. When standing outside the dojo, turn back and run through the dojo that the tutorial took place in to reach the garden found behind the building. Run all the way to the right until you reach a small gazebo structure with two characters talking underneath it. You will find the Tamaya Mirror here.

Artifact #2: Izanagi Print

Progress through the mission and go down through the village until you reach the farmer who needs help pushing his cart. Push the cart out of the way and go up the stairs to enter the store pictured below. The artifact is found sitting on the table to the left of the first room.

Artifact #3: Kai- Awase Shell

Just beyond the shop where you found the previous artifact, you will enter a warehouse where a character named the Quartermaster will yell at you for stealing. Ignore him and go down the stairs and to the left to find this little shopping area that is pictured below. Talk to the vendor and he will give you the Kai- Awase Shell.

Artifact #4: Sakura Bloom

Go back into the warehouse and through the door on the right this time. You will interact with your first shrine and cross a small bridge. Continue past another small shopping area where some barrels fall over. Keep going until you reach a wooden structure and hear screaming. Instead of going to the right here, go to the left to find the Sakura Bloom.

Artifact #5: Field Mouse Sculpture

The next artifact can be found after you get some blood on your hands. After killing your first enemy, continue until you hit your next shrine, which is seen in the first picture below. Instead of going to the left from the shine, go around the brick wall to find the little area just behind the shrine. You will be able to find the Field Mouse Sculpture on a table on the left side of the screen.

Artifact #6: Kakute

The next artifact is found after you receive your first ranged weapon, the Bo-Shuriken. You will fight a few enemies after getting the ranged weapon and will then come across an archway that leads to a number of houses. Find the house pictured below and go inside it. You will find the Kakute artifact on the corpse that is found inside.

Artifact #7: Izanami Print

The final collectible for Chapter 1 is found beyond the village gates. After you kill the two bandits attempting to break in, you will need to go to the left and run down a long road leading away from the gate, which will bring you to a “T” in the road. Going to the left brings you to the end of the chapter, so go to the right instead. This will bring you to a small cemetery where you will face off against a few enemies. Deal with them and continue to the right until you reach the final scene of the area. On the right side of this area, you will find the Izanami Print to go with your previously acquired Izanagi Print you got earlier in the mission. You will also find a Stamina Upgrade in this area to the left of the Artifact.

