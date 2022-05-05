House of the Dead Remake: How to Get the Deratization Achievement

Take time out from your zombie murder to do a little pest control.

One of the secret achievements in 2022’s The House of the Dead Remake is hidden in what’s more or less plain sight. In order to unlock it, you must take time during your fight against Curien’s zombies to target and destroy 4 rats throughout the mansion.

You could easily go for several runs through the game without realizing the rats are there, that you can shoot them, or that there’s a reward for doing so. In the spirit of getting you a little closer to your platinum trophy, let’s talk about how to find and kill these rats.

How to Deratify Curien’s Mansion in The House of the Dead Remake

There are a total of 5 rats you need to kill to unlock the Deratization achievement. They’re found in Chapters 1 and 2, so you should be able to grab this in under 20 minutes if you’re quick and lucky.

This will be easier if you have the Assault Rifle, as well as the Infinite Ammo cheat, as it lets you maximize your opportunity to shoot the rats. They are not visible for long, so you might as well go as loud as possible.

It’s also going to help to turn your gamma all the way up.

Rats #1, #2, & #3

Save the scientist on the bridge in front of the mansion so you can enter through its front door.

In the front hall, kill the left monkey first. This triggers the route through the mansion where your character opts to go through the double doors on the first floor, instead of heading upstairs.

When you stop at the broken hole in the floor, the three rats you need to kill are ahead of you on the other side of the gap, as circled above. They’re slightly easier to see in-game, as they’re actually moving then.

Shoot them as quickly as you can, as you only have a couple of seconds in which to do it before your character whips a 180.

Rat #4

Following directly from the last three rats: shoot the two monkeys that come after you, then let the zombie tackle you through the hole in the floor. Fortunately, this doesn’t actually inflict any damage, even if it looks like it ought to.

“All part of my master plan–AGH MY WINDPIPE”

Fight through the sewer tunnels back into the mansion. When you reach the enclosed garden, do not shoot the rubble on the staircase. Instead, just stand there looking at it until your character gets the hint and doubles back through the garden.

Once you’re back in the mansion’s halls, keep an eye on the top of your screen. The fourth rat is barely visible above you, scurrying along the rafters.

Rat #5

At the start of Chapter 2, destroy the trap door underneath the barrel-throwing zombie.

When you reach the kitchen, watch the center of the screen. The final rat is hanging out by the big wheel of cheese, because sometimes, a stereotype is based on something.

I circled the Steam achievement notification just because I am 200% that guy.

This knocks out one of the harder-to-get achievements in The House of the Dead Remake. You can pick this up on the fly early in the game, but the real trick is just knowing it’s there at all.