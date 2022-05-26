There are many games to be excited for this year, and one of them is the game known as The Quarry, which is set to scary you as you progress in various ways. But…just because you want to get scared then, doesn’t mean you’re not wanting to be scared NOW. So allow us to show you the 15 Best Games Like The Quarry!

#15 Until Dawn

We’ll start off with a game that is very much like The Quarry, as Until Dawn puts you in a remote mountain area where eight friends are trying to have a fun little vacation.

Except…things start to go wrong in a hurry, and throughout the game you’ll be put into situations where you’ll have to make choices about your friends. And those choices…could have very deadly consequences.

The “Butterfly Effect System” is the crux of the game, as everything you do will lead to something else happening, and possibly, someone else dying. You need to be ready, you need to think fast and smart, and you need to last…until dawn.

#14 Until Dawn Rush of Blood

If you liked the idea of Until Dawn, but want something a bit more…action-packed, then Until Dawn Rush of Blood is for you…so long as you have a VR headset that is.

What’s more, this isn’t a mystery/survival experience per se, you’ll be in a rail shooter this time around. And you’ll have to survive multiple levels of enemies and endure all the various monsters and scares that they literally through your way.

And because it’s VR, you’ll have to endure it all in first-person, which will bring its own scares to the mix. Just remember to protect your environment in case you have to go running through the halls screaming at one point.

#13 Detroit Become Human

Not exactly the game you likely expected to be on this list, but it’s here nonetheless due to how your choices affect things.

In Detroit Become Human, you’re going to play through a world where human-like androids are part of the norm, including how they’re “nothing more than machines” and thus serve humans without qualm or issue.

Or at least…that’s how it starts. Because through the eyes of three different androids, you’ll go on a deep narrative journey that’ll shape not just the androids, but the world around them as a whole. There are over a dozen possible endings in this game, and how you get to one of them, or all of them, is up to you. So choose…wisely.

#12 Oxenfree

In Oxenfree, you play as Alex, who takes their stepbrother and friends over to have some fun at an abandoned military island. What could possibly go wrong…?

Well, everything, because the crew accidentally open a rift to another dimension, and unleash ghosts on the island as a result. As you take control of Alex, you’ll need to explore the island, keep your friends and family safe, and make choices throughout that’ll effect your life and theirs forever.

There are multiple layers to this game for you to try out, not just in the exploration, but the communication. There’s a deep dialogue system for you to take on, and there’s a radio system that’ll allow you to talk to the ghosts themselves.

Unravel the mysteries, find the truth about the island, and survive the night.

#11 The Inpatient

Ready to go back to the Until Dawn universe? Great! Because that’s where The Inpatient is set, and once again, it’s a VR title for you to do at your leisure.

You are someone who wakes up in the Blackwood Pines Sanatorium, but why you’re there, and who you are…is a mystery. Now, you must wander the asylum and find out the truth at all costs, and uncover a conspiracy that is deeper than you realize.

The game is tailored to give you a true psychological horror experience and ensure that your body and your voice do what you want them to.

The truth is out there…but whether you actually want to see where it leads…might be the bigger question…

#10 Hidden Agenda

Hidden Agenda is one that is very different from other games on this list. Including how you can play it by yourself or play it with up to five friends. All roads lead you to trying to find the infamous “Trapper” killer, but whether you can survive the hunt for them, or even trust your friends…is debatable at best.

Because if you play with friends, each of them will be given their own objective in the game, and a result, you’ll have to really figure out who you can trust, and where the path ahead will lead you if you want to survive.

Or even…IF you can survive…

#9 The Dark Pictures Anthology Series

Made by the people who did Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology Series is a set of standalone games that currently include: Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes.

In each of these games, you’ll be put into a variety of scenarios that will test you in terms of not just your choices, but your reactions, and how you witness things.

You’ll be able to shift between the perspectives of five people, and through you’ll see the story unfold. But as you guessed, how it unfolds depends on what you do, and how things happen based on your decisions.

Each game is its own story, but you’ll feel the threads that connect them as you play.

#8 Life is Strange Series

The Life is Strange Series is one of those series that is hard to explain, but fun to go through. The episodic adventures of various characters put you on journeys that are both deep, realistic, and yet, supernatural.

In fact, the team went really far in terms of research and consulting experts so that they could more accurately portray various story themes, including darker ones like teen suicide.

Through the various characters you play as, you’ll have unique abilities that you can use to alter your environment, redo situations for your benefit, convince people to do what you want them to, and so on.

The stories evolve through your decisions, and you’ll want to play all the games so that you understand all that this very beautiful, yet tragic, universe has to offer.

#7 Beyond Two Souls

Headlined by two massive stares in William Dafoe and Elliot Page, Beyond Two Souls takes you on a journey between and beyond two worlds as you play as Jodie Holmes. Jodie was born with a connection to a mysterious entity known as Aiden.

Aiden has incredible powers and abilities, and seemingly wants to protect Jodie at all costs. Jodie trusts Aiden, but wants to understand all that is going on in her life.

The journey that the two will embark on will take them across the globe and into the unknown, and as you make choices as you control both Jodie and Aiden, everything will eventually change for the better and the worse.

Can you handle what’s coming? Dive in and find out.

#6 Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain is a title that isn’t for everyone, but if you’re wanting a deep and unique experience, it’s one you should consider.

In the game, there is a person out there known as the Origami Killer, and there are four people out there who are trying to stop them before another victim can be made. But each of these people are different, and through their eyes, you’ll have to follow your own leads and paths in order to reach the conclusion.

But like certain other games on this list, that conclusion is not guaranteed or certain, it’s dependent on your choices. With simple controls, you’ll get through the gameplay elements with ease and then find out the easy and hard way where your choices lead you as whole.

Who lives, who dies, and what’s the result? You’ll find out when you play.

#5 The Evil Within Series

Arguably one of the more underrated series out there, The Evil Within, was directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami, who usually is pretty good on the horror front (let’s not talk about Ghostwire Tokyo, ok?).

And with these two games, he did deliver in various ways. You play as a detective who stumbles onto a supernatural terror, one that takes him into a world of monsters and horror. Now, he has to scavenge for supplies, and figure out a way to fight off the enemies and monsters that are within this world.

The two games take their horror elements very seriously, and so if you’re looking to be scared, these games are definitely for you.

#4 Alien Isolation

It’s often very difficult to adapt a movie franchise into the gaming space for various reasons. But Alien Isolation was one of the titles that made the transition well because they knew to focus on the fear and not necessarily the combat.

In the game, you play as Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, and you go to a station in order to find a recorder left behind by her mother.

But…when the crew boards the station, it’s in disarray, and the Xenomorph that once haunted her mother is in the station…now hunting you.

The thrill of Alien Isolation in many ways is that you can go about your way and do your best to complete the overall mission, but the Xenomorph is out there, and you never want it to find you.

So…will you survive?

#3 Telltale Games The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead has been a franchise brought into the gaming space many times over, for better and for worse. One could argue though that Telltale Games The Walking Dead is one of the better versions of the adapted comic series.

Mainly because in this game, you’ll play as a set of characters, mainly a girl named Clementine, who are trying to survive in the zombie-infected world. And doing that is anything but easy when it comes to the various people and groups they encounter.

Your choices affect the outcome of the story, and they will be very hard choices to make indeed.

#2 The Last of Us 1 & 2

The Last Of Us (at least the first one) very much speaks for itself. This is a game not just about monsters, but the monsters that people can become in their goals to both survive, and get what they feel is best.

In the games, you’ll play as Joel and Ellie, a duo who go across a post-apocalyptic America in order to deliver Ellie to someone due to her immunity from the virus at large.

As you can guess, getting her to that place isn’t easy, as you’ll have to fight monsters and then other survivors in order to complete the mission.

The second title is more about revenge, as a certain someone dies and Ellie is out to avenge them. These games have very dark themes, and also very heartrending moments that have made (at least one of them) all-time classics.

#1 Resident Evil VII

Let’s talk about the Resident Evil franchise at last. Because this was a franchise that started out red hot, then had some issues as it got into later entries. But then, with Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, things got back to its roots in the best way, including with the first-person perspective and the more nuanced monsters you can fight…and try to survive.

In this game you play as Ethan Winters, a man who lost his wife…or so he thought. He gets a mysterious message from her stating that she’s in Louisiana, and that he must come rescue her.

The journey to do that is anything but easy. As a family of infected and other monsters await you. This was the game that brought “survival horror” back to Resident Evil, so don’t miss out.