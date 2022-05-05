Halo Infinite: MEDIC! Achievement Guide

Alongside the new game modes, maps, and cosmetics, Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves has introduced a few new achievements to showcase some of the new additions. Those looking to increase their Xbox Gamerscore should look towards Halo Infinite if they haven’t already because the achievements are relatively simple to complete and ask the player to engage with the game’s best elements.

The MEDIC! achievement has finally gone live and a new change was made to it when Season 2 launched making it easier to get than ever before. There are two ways that players can unlock it so take a look below to see both ways and decide which will work best for you.

MEDIC! Achievement Guide

To unlock the MEDIC! achievement, the player will need to “Revive 3 allies in an Attrition/Elimination round in a matchmade or custom game.” Previously, when a player was killed in Halo Infinite matches, they would instantly get put into the queue to respawn, but in Attrition and Elimination games, they’re taken down but can be revived by other players. This is a feature most commonly seen in battle royale games and now it’s made its way into Halo to create a dynamic pace to the matches that can result in major come-from-behind wins.

The most simple way to unlock it is to make a custom match. To do this, go to “Custom Game” and then “Mode Editor.” In the editor, select the “Attrition” game mode and then, select the SPNKR as your starting weapon. The SPNKR can instantly down a Spartan, so start the match and then get ready to do some team killing.

Take down three Spartans on your own team and then revive them instantly without being killed by the opposition. You’ll be able to easily do this at the start of the match when everyone is grouped together. After reviving your third teammate, the achievement should pop.

The other way of unlocking the achievement requires you to do it the old fashion way by playing online games of Attrition or Elimination. To best ensure your success, stick with a group of Spartans but stay towards the back. Take the time to revive anyone who goes down and, as long as your lucky avoiding death, you should be able to unlock the achievement.