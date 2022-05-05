LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Turn On Old-School Mumble Voices

The characters in LEGO Star Wars didn’t always talk like they do now. In The Skywalker Saga, every character is fully voiced — with celebrities like Billy Dee Williams reprising their role as Lando Calrissian. They’re very funny, but fans of the older LEGO games will remember when everything was different. Back then, all the characters made funny mumbling sounds. The stories were told completely through physical comedy. And you can go back to the old ways if you really want to. Seriously, there’s a setting for the mumbly voices.

The Skywalker Saga is the most ambitious LEGO game to date, covering nine films and letting you explore 24 planets freely. That’s every named planet the heroes visit in the entire Star Wars story! You can play as any of the dozens (and dozens) of characters, capture capitol ships in space battles, and save the galaxy all over again. There’s so much to do in the game, you can very easily miss a little Easter egg feature like this.

How To Toggle On Mumble Voices

To remove all voice-acting and just hear all your LEGO minifigs mumble oddly — just like the first games in the LEGO Star Wars series — you need to change one of the settings that is very easy-to-miss.

Open the Holomenu and select the EXTRAS menu.

and select the menu. Select DATACARDS .

. Scroll down to Mumble Mode. You can activate / deactivate the mode here.

This a special cheat effect in the cheats menu, but you don’t need a datacard to unlock it. Mumble Mode is the only cheat that’s unlocked by default, allowing you to toggle it on / off whenever you want. This is a secret bonus feature — and it’s really more of an Easter Egg that makes the game feel more like the classic games.

There are lots of other silly cheats here — Pew Pew mode is a reference to actor Laura Dern who famously mouths “pew pew” in Episode 8: The Last Jedi. Now everyones says “pew pew” whenever you fire a blaster! Or you can turn on the Cantina Music for an endless loop to drive everyone in the vicinity mad. But my favorite cheat is GNK Civilians mode. Everyone is a GONK droid now.