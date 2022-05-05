LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Kyber Bricks | Collectibles Guide

Kyber Bricks are the main collectible of LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga. To 100% the game, you’re going to have to find them all. And there is a disgusting amount of these things. Checking on the in-game tracker, you can see there are over 1,000~ Kyber Bricks in the Galactic Exploration section of the game.

You’ll earn them for just about anything while playing through the story; collecting lots of studs, completing each level challenge, and completing every mini-task. That gets you a lot of Kyber Bricks, but not nearly as many as there are just floating around the many planets you can freely explore. There is no way you’ll find them all yourself. Give yourself a chance and unlock the most useful core upgrade in the Skywalker Saga. Get it early and reap the rewards.

How To Find Kyber Bricks & Other Collectibles

To easily locate Kyber Bricks on the many planets, you’ll need to unlock a special core upgrade. Play through all the episodes and you’ll earn Kyber Bricks just by finishing levels and completing challenges — and once you have enough, you can find many more with a specific core upgrade.

Go to the Upgrades Tab on your Holomenu — under Core Upgrades you’ll want to reach Tier 2 to unlock Collectible Detector.

Collectibles appear on your galaxy map.

The Collectible Detector has three levels. At Level 3, you will detect Minikits, Ships, Kyber Bricks and Datacards. All collectibles on the map will appear permanently on your HUD, circled in blue lights. Just travel to those spots and you’ll find mini-missions or other tasks to free the Kyber Bricks.

Check your map to find all the collectible locations highlighted in the area. This makes unlocking ships, minifigs, missions, or Kyber Bricks so much easier.

The Collectible Detector is one of the most useful upgrades in the game — but it can be a little annoying. Many of the skills can actually be disabled too. You can toggle the Collectible Detector on / off by pressing [Square / X] with a controller. Check the bottom of the menu to see what your “Deactivate” button prompt is.

You can toggle the ability on / off at any time. Now going for 100% completion is a breeze. Just go to each location and look around. You’ll be swimming in Kyber Bricks.