How to use the Market Board in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 uses many unique features to help provide players, new and old, with a fluid and accessible experience. To help support a healthy player market, the market board is available for players to use to offload unwanted gear and make extra money. If you have never gotten into a user ran market before, then things might be a bit confusing.

When Does the Market Board Become Available and How to Use it?

The market board will be available from the very moment you start playing the game but can be quite costly. The boards are located in every major city in the game and in the housing districts. You can search for items by name or use the filters to break things down by class and level.

Items other than gear are also available for sale, such as minions, mounts, and foods. The market board is a hotbed for players who are decorating a house or trying to make money. The rarer the item, the more money it’s likely to go for.

How to Sell on the Market Board

To sell on the market board, you will need to get a retainer and use them to list items from your inventory or from your retainer’s inventory. Once an item has sold, the GIL will automatically be deposited to your retainer, and you can pick it up.

When you go to put an item up for sale, you can choose any price point you want. The game gives you the option of looking at the current price the item is going for on the market board. Generally, you want to offer a better deal than your competitors to ensure that your item is going to sell.

You will need to check back from time to time to readjust the price to keep up with your competition. If you are looking to make a lot of money, consider taking up a crafting class and making items that players are regularly buying. Some items aren’t sellable, these will be greyed out, and the game won’t let you list them.

How to Buy on the Market Board

You can buy any item on the market board that you have the GIL to purchase regardless of your class or homeownership status. Due to this, you should be careful when purchasing items. Many expensive items can be obtained from quests or just by putting a small amount of work into a crafting class.

You should also keep in mind that you will get most gear you need for your class just by doing the main quest. Unless it’s a special outfit, you should always think before you splurge on gear.

