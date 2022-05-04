Fortnite: Where to Find Stormtrooper Checkpoints

In addition to bringing back plenty of great Star Wars skins to the item shop and reintroducing lightsabers to the loot pool in celebration of May 4th, there is an entire laundry list of Star Wars-themed quests available for players to complete in Fortnite to earn more XP. They range from doing things like using blasters and lightsabers in combat to driving select vehicles.

Some quests ask the player to interact with Stormtroopers at Stormtrooper Checkpoints, but seeing as there are only three on the entire map, it might take a while to find them if not directly guided. With the knowledge of where the checkpoints are, players will be able to complete the quests that require them to turn in a bounty assigned by the troops, drive to a checkpoint in a vehicle from Chonker’s Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard, and land at a checkpoint before placing in the top 25 in the round.

Take a look below for their locations.

Stormtrooper Checkpoint Locations

The map above shows the three places where you can drop to find Stormtrooper checkpoints. In order to complete the quests and snag the extra XP, you’ll need to make sure that you’re dropping in relative isolation or face being eliminated before being able to complete the quests. The survival quest, in particular, might prove to be tricky as the three checkpoints are going to be popular drop spots while the quest is live.

Despite their roles as antagonists in the Star Wars movies, the Stormtroopers in Fortnite won’t bother you unless you open fire on them. In order to be assigned one of their bounties, walk up to them and start chatting. In addition to assigning bounties, they will also sell you their blasters which are needed for other May 4th quests.

The Stormtrooper Checkpoints will be around throughout the entire event season until May 17.