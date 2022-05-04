Fortnite: Lightsabers Explained

Those who’ve logged into Fortnite this week have been greeted with notifications telling them that some Star Wars content will be making its way back into the game for the first time since it debuted. While the reintroduction of select Star Wars skins and other cosmetic items is certainly neat as it’s nice to see more versions of Rey, Boba Fett, and Finn running around, the real captivating change to the game is the reintroduction of lightsabers.

When first announced that lightsabers would be brought to the game back in 2019, many assumed that they would simply be new skins for the pickaxe, but, instead, they were revealed to be an entirely separate item class that players would find in the field.

In celebration of this year’s May 4th (the unofficial-official Star Wars day) lightsabers are back. Here’s everything you need to know about them for those who didn’t play in 2019 and those that did but need a refresher.

Where to Get Lightsabers in Fortnite

The short answer when it comes to lightsaber locations in Fortnite is that there are no set spawn locations for them. They’ve been added to the loot pool, so they’ll spawn like everything else on the ground and in chests. Because they’re mythic items, however, they have a golden glow to them which makes them easy to spot from a distance.

If you’re looking to snag a saber, head towards areas with a lot of loot such as named areas like the Daily Bugle, Tilted Towers, or Sleepy Sound. Due to the high volume of loot there, you’re bound to run into the item eventually, but be warned, those areas are popular for dropping, so you certainly won’t be alone.

How to Use Lightsabers in Fortnite

Once you actually find a lightsaber, it’ll be added to your inventory same as all other items. You can use it just as you would any other weapons or healing items and once it’s selected you’ll be wielding it like the Jedi do in the films. Lightsabers can be used for powerful melee attacks or for blocking incoming attacks.

Attack with it like you would any other weapon, hit the right trigger or whatever you’ve mapped the attack button to to unleash a flurry of close-range, hard-hitting melee attacks. Holding down the left trigger or whatever you’ve mapped the aim button to will cause you to block with the saber. This will majorly reduce the amount of damage taken if you’re being attacked head-on. Unfortunately, it won’t do anything for attacks coming from any other direction.

Which Star Wars Lightsabers are in Fortnite?

There are four lightsabers in the loot pool: Luke’s green lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s blue lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith, and Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber.