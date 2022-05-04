The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu can you marry the main cast?

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu takes you to a galaxy far, far away, where you can meet familiar faces from the Star Wars franchise. Not only do you get to see these character’s in the game, but you can interact with them like any other Sim. You probably just have one burning question, can you marry the main cast and bring them back home?

Can you Marry Kylo Ren and Rey in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu?

The official anwser is no, but that’s why things like cheats exist. On the console version of The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, this is possible as well. To get Kylo Ren to be yours, you simply need to open the cheat menu and add him or any other character you desire to your family. This will unlock the romance options for the characters.

To do this, you will need to press shift and then click on the character you desire. To make things easy, just connect a keyboard and mouse to your console. Afterward, select the add to family action to bypass the normal programming. You may want to finish up your business on Batuu before taking these steps, though as you are removing a character.

If you have yet to find the cast member you are looking for, then you simply need to level up to rank 3 in the faction that they are in to gain access.

Can you take Kylo Ren and Rey home in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu?

Once the character you want is in your family, you can drag them back home with you. You will need to follow the normal romance procedures to get them to love you, but before long, you will be able to propose. At any time, you can also make the Star Wars characters move out of your house, much like any other Sim. Keep in mind that since they are now a playable characters, they can be killed.

Can you Have Kids with Kylo Ren and Rey in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu?

Yes, if you use the cheat to marry them, then you can have kids. Like with any other Sims in the game, the baby will be a mix of features between your Sim and the character you chose. You can have as many babies as you want with this character, divorce them for another, and even take control of them yourself to move the situation along.

If you are feeling really mischievous, you can even make characters who wouldn’t normally get along get married with this cheat.

For more on The Sims 4, check out these articles:

What Comes in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu | The Sims 5 Online Gameplay Suggested In New Job Listings |The Sims 4 Is Receiving A Paranormal Pack This Month | Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Official Trailer Showcases New Gameplay Mechanics, Missions, and More | The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Receives New Gameplay Trailer