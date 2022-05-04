What Comes in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Both The Sims and Star Wars are iconic franchises that are known all over the world. It’s no surprise that EA wanted to combine the two to create a truly unique piece of content for their game. In The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, players get to wrap themselves up in a bundle of Star Wars wars and dive into a unique story.

Everything you get in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack

The big draw to this game pack is the ability to visit areas from Star Wars and play through an original story with your very own character. The game pack takes place on the world of Batuu, which is split up into three separate neighborhoods, with each being connected to one of the game pack’s three factions. Here are the neighborhoods.

Black Spire Outpost

Resistance Encampment

First Order District

The Resistance Encampment is the base of the resistance, the First Order District is under the control of the First Order, and the Black Spire Outpost is where the Scoundrel Faction calls home. You can also see the Millennium Falcom and Oga’s Cantina.

By going to Batuu and following the story missions, you will be able to interact with characters from the recent movies like Rey and Kylo Ren. These characters aren’t just set pieces either you can directly interact with them. By choosing who to side with, you can experience different sides of the story and delve even further into the Star Wars universe.

You will also find that there are two radio stations playing familiar songs, and your Sim can assemble their own lightsaber. You can also make your own droid and then take it back to your house.

Do you get character customization items from buying The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack

Yes, you get several different items from buying the pack. You get four new ambitions, three that side with the three factions, and one that will get your Sim not to take anyone’s side. In addition, ships, tents, and Sabacc are added with the pack. You will also find that gambling has been added into the game, as well as three new traits.

Supreme Authority : Gives you help with fights and hostile interactions.

: Gives you help with fights and hostile interactions. Sleight of Hand : Gives you the ability to pickpocket and cheat at Sabacc.

: Gives you the ability to pickpocket and cheat at Sabacc. Heroic Presence: Gives you the ability to inspire other Sims.

Recipes, decor, clothes, and artifacts have been added to the game, all with a Star Wars theme.

Should I buy The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

If you are a Star Wars fan, then you will likely find that this content is worth your money. On the other hand, if you are just a fan of The Sims 4, you may want to skip this one unless you want more sci-fi items to decorate with. There is a lot of content in this pack, but it’s heavily catered to fans of both series.

