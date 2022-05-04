LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Unlock IG-88 | Bounty Hunter Guide

IG-88 is one of the coolest bounty hunters in the Star Wars galaxy, and if you want to unlock him, you’ll have to complete his special quest. Naturally, the bounty hunter is hanging out in a den of Scum and Villainy — Mos Eisley. Getting your very own Assassin Droid won’t take long, just remember to finish Episode 4 and unlock Mos Eisley on Tatooine before attempting to add him to your character list.

IG-88 is one of the bounty hunters sent by the Empire to capture Han Solo in Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back. This tall, lanky droid has a big gun and a bad attitude. Like other Bounty Hunters, he can grapple onto ledges and fires a powered-up blaster that can destroy gold LEGO objects in the environment. They’ve got other useful skills you’ll want to unlock too — scatter blasts and bounties on defeating opponents are my personal favorites.

How To Unlock IG-88 | Bounty Hunter Location Guide

IG-88 is a tall-headed iconic bounty hunter found in Mos Eisley. We never see his fate in the main series, but we do meet another IG model assassin droid in The Mandalorian. That’s a very different version of these droids, one that gains some sense of empathy. IG-88 is a remorseless hunter — even if he doesn’t sound that mean in-game. Here’s where to find him.

IG-88 Minifig Location: Tattoine – Mos Eisley, travel to the southwest area of the map, past the shooting range. Talk to IG-88 to get the “Green Harvest” mission. Complete the mission to unlock this droid.

To complete the “Green Harvest” mission, travel toward the Cantina. Talk to the NPC with a green rumor marker — he’ll point you to the cantina to find the Rancor Keeper. Go inside with a Protocol Droid and talk to the alien near the door. Only a Protocol Droid can converse with this guy. He sends you across town — travel to the crashed LEGO spaceship in the east and talk to the rumor NPC (green marker) at the marketplace.

Follow the markers to the area shown on the map above. Talk to the door, and IG-88 will arrive to take care of his target. He’ll blast open the door and rush inside the restaurant. Talk to Malakili inside and you’ll complete IG-88’s bounty! Talk to IG-88 to finish the mission and unlock IG-88 for purchase.

Find IG-88 under the Bounty Hunter character tab. He costs 200,000 studs to unlock. That’s a steep price for one of the coolest robots in the series.