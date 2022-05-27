There are tons of games that have you driving cars or committing crimes for a wide variety of reasons. A lot of times, you are doing illegal activities or something else that would warrant police investigation or police chases. In some cases, you play as the police themselves as they try to resolve issues and take down perpetrators. So, we wanted to create a list that emphasized these specific parts of the games that we all know and love. Here are the 10 best PS4 police car chasing games you can pick up and play right now:

#10 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Even though the three games featured in the trilogy aren’t the first three games in the series, they’re arguably the most recognizable. Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Vice City were at one point just as popular as the critically-acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V. They featured their own stories with their own protagonists who had to venture out and complete missions for a variety of different reasons. This edition of the trilogy remasters them all with incredible lighting effects without changing what made them so much fun. Some of the same easter eggs that helped make these titles as famous as they are as still available to check out for both older players and new ones picking up these games for the first time. One of the most famous things you can do in these games is steal (or casually find) cars all over the map and drive them wherever and however you please. Just make sure the cops don’t get you.

#9 Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is the third installment in the Watch Dogs series and allows players to recruit NPCs and eventually control them after completing missions. Because you can control them, there are multiple characters that you can play as in each playthrough. Taking place in London, you can experience eight Boroughs including Westminister as well as the City of London. Similar to the previous games, you can maneuver through an open world and complete different missions. You can complete these missions either on foot or with the help of different vehicles that you can acquire throughout. The AI is also designed to mimic fighting styles according to your actions so you’ll want to make sure that you handle every situation against law enforcement to the best of your ability… or don’t.

#8 Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is probably one of the most well known titles on this list specifically for the wide range of cars that you can drive through Los Santos. The main character has you playing as three different characters simultaneously as you follow their stories. There is an online mode, however, that allows you to create your own character while also being able to complete missions with your friends. Besides just being able to drive cars, you also have the ability to pilot planes and boats depending on where you’d like to go. You can either find these vehicles around the map or even buy them yourself through different means if you happen to have the extra cash lying around… or if someone else happens to. It’s alright though, the LSPD has an experienced police force that stops at nothing to make sure you’re found and taken in.

#7 Crew 2

The Crew 2 is very interesting because the whole entire game essentially revolves around driving and piloting a variety of vehicles. In fact, you play as a character who is trying to become successful in multiple racing disciplines. You have the ability to switch between vehicles instantly which means that in one moment you could be driving a car on the road and the next, be piloting a plane in the sky. Each of these vehicles has a completely different play style which means that you will need to adapt to them as you switch, making gameplay somewhat challenging. There are also different world landscapes that you can play through that also challenge your abilities and test your driving skills. Players can also play a variety of modes including a Cops and Robbers gameplay mode that has players chasing one another in different vehicles.

#6 L.A. Noire

Another game on this list by Rockstar Games, LA Noire follows police detective Cole Phelps in the year 1947. He is tasked with solving criminal cases and resolving the matter using his detective skills. These skills can be used in a variety of ways including searching properties for clues, honing on a person’s anxiety when they are being interviewed, and much more. The story is incredibly well told and similar to other Rockstar games allows for you to travel the area in different cars and vehicles. Don’t hope for water and air vehicles in this title. You only have the ability to drive in cars but the developers took special care to ensure that the vehicles that are available to you match the times better.

#5 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Burnout Paradise allows players to explore an open world through the windshield of their favorite car. You can join your friends around town to compete in different races or challenge one another in different game modes. This game changed the Burnout series as a whole and added different features throughout its release including a dynamic day and night cycle as well as other vehicles such as motorcycles for you to ride. Something really fun about this title is the fact that the physics mimic that of real life. So, if you crash your vehicle or do something that would warrant a lot of damage, the car will compress and deformed, deeming it wrecked. You also can compete in online races and challenge your friends using your own personalized license plate as your online ID. Try not to drive too fast; the cars might be fast but the police looking out for street races drive faster.

#4 Need For Speed Hot Pursuit

Hot Pursuit games in the entire Need for Speed franchise; despite having a similar name to the second and third games in the series. It takes place in Washington, Oregon, and California where players can compete in all kinds of races in a wide variety of vehicles. The map essentially mimics the real-life locations that they replicate and adds huge areas to be able to drive through. One of the greatest things about this game is that the game has a feature that allows you to control police vehicles and participate in high-speed pursuits. In these pursuits, the police cars are more powerful while the racers are much faster. You’re given different power-ups to use during these altercations that can help build roadblocks or even jam police radars.

#3 Police Chase

This game is probably the most direct game on this list as you quite literally play the role of police officers who are chasing down perpetrators and fighting crime. It goes a little further than simple police chases and really lets you live the dream by issuing offenders parking tickets and thwarting terrorist plots. The campaign has you following different missions as a police officer while also driving down open highways, country roads, and industrial estates. There are also a ton of sidequests that you can complete to better your abilities so that you can grow from being a regular cop to the chief of police. There’s even a free play mode that lets you travel around and take in the sights while doing your job as well.

#2 Need for Speed Heat

This installment in the Need for Speed franchise is a little bit different from the previous in that you play a character who has gone down to a fictionalized version of Miami to partake in racing events going on there. The story mode focuses very much on these races and the different leagues that you can join throughout as well as on a captivating narrative. You can drive a variety of vehicles that exist in the real world from 33 different manufacturers including Ferrari. Besides being able to play a story mode, there is an active multiplayer mode that is also cross-platform which means that your friends from any other platform can hop in and join you on races. This game does not include a 24-hour day and night cycle but you can choose between day and night for different missions.

#1 Dangerous Driving

If you’re a fan of the Burnout series, then you’ll definitely enjoy Dangerous Driving. The title is considered to be a spiritual successor in the fact that many of the same elements including the crash and damage features make their appearance. Players can ram into one another can cause damage to temporarily stop others from racing until they respawn. These takedowns and a variety of other driving stunts can add to your Nitro meter for elevated speed boosts. The game also does not have any in-game music because of licensing issues but did add a feature that allows you to connect to Spotify and play music from there. There isn’t much of a story mode but the replayability of this title is incredible.