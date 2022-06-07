Top 31 Multiplayer Games to Play in 2022

There was a time when multiplayer games were ones you could ONLY do on the couch (or floor) next to your friends or family members. Now, multiplayer games aren’t just one of the key pillars of the gaming world, their now super competitive nature has created eSports and beyond. And there are plenty of games to play against people to test your skills. So let’s show you the Top 30 Multiplayer Games to Play in 2022!

Note: If you prefer co-op multiplayer games, check this list here.

#31 Diablo Immortal

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC

Release: June 2, 2022

Diablo as a whole has a very curious history, but Diablo Immortal was actually the game that almost broke it all if you recall. Because when it was announced…someone at BlizzCon actually asked if it was a joke, and the devs received a LOT of hate from fans over what they were deciding to do with the game.

At least you tried, Blizzard!

Either way though, the game is out now, and is meant to tell the “untold story” between Diablo II and III. With the main archangel gone, and parts of the worldstone now spread across the land, Diablo’s minions are trying to take power for themselves, and if you can’t tell, it’s your job to stop them.

You can play the game on mobile, or try it out on PC if you want. So judge for yourself if this was a joke or not.

#30 War Thunder

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, PS5, X/S

War Thunder is one of many “military games” on this list, and this one starts it all off because of how comprehensive it is. Unlike later titles, this is one that allows you to have battles and control vehicles on the land, air, and water.

Over 2,000 highly detailed aircraft, helicopters, tanks, warships are in this title, and they’re faithful recreations of real-life vehicles that existed once upon a time.

So when you throw these into massive battles, you’re going to get some heart-pounding action and a lot of fun as you try and figure out each battle better than the last.

Ready to go to war?

#29 Rust

Platforms: XBO, PS4

Rust has a very simple premise: survive. No, really, that’s it. You’re dropped on an island where “everything wants to kill you” and that includes the various players you’ll encounter, the wildlife that calls the island more, and arguably, the island itself.

You’ll need to build a shelter, forage for supplies, and ensure that you have what it takes in case someone, or something, comes after you in the game. You can even work with players (if you dare) to make small colonies and ensure your survival for a long period of time.

As the game notes, “there are no rules”, just survival.

#28 Hunt: Showdown

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4

Hunt: Showdown is one of many shooters on this list that have a unique twist to them. In this case, you’ll get to not just take on the various players of the game, you’ll get to take on the monsters that live in this world as well.

And you’ll need to be mindful of it all because just when you think you have the kill all sewn up, a player might come up and kill you, taking all that’s yours.

This is a game that’s just as much about skill as it is about survival. It’s a showdown of supernatural proportions, do you think you can handle it?

#27 Chivalry 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Have you ever wondered what it would fear like to be a part of grand medieval battles? Then Chivalry 2 is for you. Because in this upcoming title, you’ll be put into 64-person medieval battles and get a taste of realistic-style combat with chaos all around and people wanting to kill you.

Why do people want to go back to that time period exactly?

Regardless, you’ll get to take part in castle sieges, and try to survive bombardment by catapults and other weapons of war. If you survive…well, consider yourself one of the lucky ones.

#26 Knockout City

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Some of these games on this list are really “heavy”, so allow us to counter that with Knockout City. This is a game (that will be free-to-play soon…) that is all about the fast and fun world…of dodgeball.

Yep, you’ll get to create your own custom character and enter a world where Dodgeball is king, and to make you and your crew’s skills will have to be unmatched.

The best part about this game is that it’s not as simple as just playing dodgeball. There are all sorts of balls to use, and you can even use your teammates as one, or they can use you! You’ll also have the ability to do trick shots, and get to use the various maps to your advantage.

So gear up and get ready to ball!

#25 World of Warships

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

World of Warships is actually a title you can get for FREE right now believe it or not. But once you get in, you’ll find that this is NOT a simple game by any stretch of the imagination. Rather, it’s a battle game that puts your tactical ability to the test in order to survive!

You’ll be part of a massive fleet of ships, and have to go and fight against an enemy flight with survival being your goal!

There are four different classes of ship for you to choose from. So pick which ship is best for you, and then go to work to make it enough for victory!

And again, it’s FREE!”

#24 Lost Ark

Platforms: PC

Behold, an MMORPG that truly does live up to the “Massive” part of its name. Lost Ark puts you in a realm that is not just vast, it has seven different continents for you to explore. More than enough to keep you occupied for a while, wouldn’t you say?

And as you journey across those lands, you’ll find yourself not just battle against monsters, but other players! Including in massive PVP battles, or you can team up with them to do raids.

You’ll also be able to customize your player to be exactly who you want them to be. And that means if you want to start over as a fresh character, you can, and have an entirely new play experience!

#23 Naraka Bladepoint

Platforms: PC

Mythology plays a huge role in video games as many franchises have shown over the years. And Naraka Bladepoint takes that to the next level by delivering unto you a massive world inspired by myths, and a cast of characters that you can play as that are also a part of those stories.

All the while giving you fast and intense 1v1 and massively multiplayer battles up to 60 people. And when we said fast, we meant it, you’ll be able to deliver incredible attacks at blinding speeds to try and dismantle your foe.

You’ll need to level up to get stronger, so partake in battles and see how far your own mythical power can take you!

#22 ARK Survival Evolved

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Android, iOS, NS

ARK Survival Evolved is in many ones of the ultimate survival title. In the game you’ll play as a stranded man or woman on an island that is full of dangers.

To survive…you must survive! Hunt, harvest, make weapons and shelter, ensure you can handle all that’s out there, even if you don’t fully know what IS out there…

Where’s the multiplayer element? Well, you don’t think you’re on the island alone, do you? You’ll be able to either work with players or hunt them all down to help ensure your survival! Oh, and did we mention you can tame dinosaurs and ride them into battle? Yeah, you can do that.

#21 World of Tanks Blitz

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

Have you ever just wanted to blow stuff up with a tank? Well, here’s your chance with World of Tanks Blitz!

Because in this game you have over 300 tanks from history to go and wield in massively multiplayer battles where only the best tanks and drivers will survive. Will that be you?

The more you play, the more tanks you’ll be able to unlock, and in intense 7-v-7 battles you’ll need to use your tank to the best of your ability to survive!

The title is easy to learn, but you’ll find it can be difficult to survive if you’re not prepared for the onslaught that’s coming! So, are you in?

#20 Valorant

Platforms: PC

You might have expected League of Legends to be on this list, but no, we’re going with the OTHER Riot Games title in Valorant.

This 5v5 title puts you on one side of an opposing squad and gets you to pick an Agent to fight as. Each agent is different and has various abilities and weapons you can use. So pick wisely! Then, you’ll have 13 rounds to try and defend your turf and take the enemies. It’s fast yet tactical gameplay that makes Valorant thrive, and helped it very easily find its fanbase.

Plus, with the game growing and evolving all the time, you’ll find there’s always more to do if you want.

#19 Guilty Gear Strive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Believe it or not, we only have 2 major fighting games on this list. Crazy, we know, but them’s the brakes!

And that brings us to Guilty Gear Strive, the latest, and arguably the greatest, title in the Guilty Gear line.

This is the title that has joy of not just enhancing their battle system even more than they’ve done in the past (including making it easier for newcomers to play), but you’ll also get the narrative conclusion to a story 20 years in the making.

The game started out with 15 unique characters to play as, but with DLC that number is growing. And with stylized 2D/3D graphics, the game looks as good as it plays.

#18 Dead by Daylight

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, Android, iOS, PS5, X/S

Dead by Daylight is one of many 4v1 titles out there. As the point of the game is that a team of five players are divided up. Four of them are trying to be “survivors” and the other is the killer trying to take them all down.

But doing either part is anything but easy. Yet that’s what makes Dead by Daylight so much fun. There’s tension in every single game no matter where you are and who you are.

Plus, the REAL fun of the game is that it’s constantly updated to give you new killers to be, new maps to play in, and more refinements to make the gameplay even better.

If you’re a fan of scares and thrills, you’ll want to see if you can survive (or kill all) in Dead by Daylight.

#17 FIFA 22

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Shoutout to all the sports fans out there, we finally got you on this list!

Some of you might be asking why we’re doing FIFA 2022 instead of something like Madden, but here’s the thing. While Madden is super popular, it’s mostly in the US. Whereas FIFA is a worldwide hit in all the ways that matter, and constantly and consistently tops the UK charts every single year. Shocking…literally no one at all.

And it’s not hard to see why. You get to play as your favorite teams and put them to the test against other players and their own squads. Sports games are always competitive, and when you have a fanbase like soccer/futbol? It makes games like FIFA 2022 all the more fun to experience.

#16 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platforms: PC, PS4

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of many “pandemic games” that took the world by storm. And it’s both beautiful and frustrating in its simplicity.

You play as one of up to 60 players in a single match. And in each round of the game, you’ll have to move your “character” through a series of obstacle courses or survive certain mini-games that the title puts you through. If you fail? You’re out. So thus, you must survive.

It’s simple, it’s quirky, it’s fun, and you can dress up your character like all sorts of fun characters and references to other franchises.

Not all games have to be deep to be fun, right?

#15 PUBG

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

PUBG, aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was a trend setter in many ways despite being a Steam Early Access game for much of its early life.

This was the title that made the Battle Royale franchise popular, and got a LOT of people talking about the “true nature” of games…for better and for worse.

Obviously, the reason it’s lower on the list now is because of a certain other title we’ll mention later, and the fact that it didn’t evolve as much as its rival in terms of game modes, visuals and so on.

Still, even with that, PUBG is still playable, still fun, and worth your time if you want to go back to the OG.

#14 Call of Duty Warzone

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Call of Duty as a franchise has undergone many transformations over the years, for better and for worse. But with Call of Duty Warzone, they finally embraced the battle royale titles that took the market by storm.

So thus, if you get Call of Duty Warzone, you know exactly what you’re getting. Chaos in the form of a multiplayer blitz. No story mode, but plenty of weapons, gear, abilities and so on for you to try and use to get victory over the others in your game.

Just remember, some of these players have refined their technique for a while, so if you’re a new person in the game…be ready to die a lot.

#13 Halo Infinite

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

We’d honestly be shot if we didn’t put a Halo title on this list. We almost did ODST just to screw with you all…but we played to our better angels.

Halo Infinite was a title LONG in the making, and when it finally released…well…it’s still not fully released, but the key parts of it, the narrative piece and the online multiplayer, are available to play and that’s enough for most.

Especially for the latter part because the story is “mid” at best. But the multiplayer has a lot of fun and freedom within it should you give it a chance.

It’s not perfect, and things will improve as Season 2 arrives, but for those itching for a true and fun Halo experience…here you go.

#12 Team Fortress 2

Platforms: PC, X360, PS3

Team Fortress 2 is one of those games where we’re likely never going to get another title because the main one (this one) is still getting played by a ton of people.

And Valve won’t even give us Half-Life 3, so why give us a sequel to this, right?

Regardless, Team Fortress 2 is as simple and fun as it can be. You play as a part of a team of mercenaries who are fighting a very similar group of mercenaries over a scrap of land…and…that’s it.

Each of your mercs have a set of skills you can learn. And you’ll need to have a good team dynamic to defeat the other side.

So hop in and see if you can secure victory…or die trying.

#11 Dota 2

Platforms: PC

At one point in time, Dota 2 had a very big boast it could make, it was the most-played game on Steam by a WIDE margin.

And while we’re not sure if that’s true now, the fact remains that Dota 2 is one of the most competitive multiplayer games ever made by an equally wide margin. Mainly because the game is designed to not just give you freedom on how you play it with the characters you play as, but every game is meant to be “even”.

Plus, with updates, the game is “constantly evolving”, which would explain why it kept bringing players back for so long. So by their own accord…it’s never too late to jump in.

#10 Grand Theft Auto Online

Platforms: PS3, X360, PS4, XBO, PC, PS5, X/S

If you ever wanted to know why GTA 6 was taking so long…you can blame Grand Theft Auto Online. This was the “expansion’ of sorts to GTA V to make it even grander and greater, while also making it so players could interact with one another in the GTA universe.

But over time, it became its own thing. To the point where Grand Theft Auto Online was being bought WITHOUT having GTA V if you can believe it.

Rockstar Games has done their best to load the game with content so players can have fun on their own or in groups or going up against one another.

So hop in if you want, just be mindful, other players might not be as kind as you …

#9 Apex Legends

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, PS5, X/S, Android, iOS

Apex Legends arguably shouldn’t have been as big a hit as it was given how it shadow dropped on the world at large. But once players got their hands on the FREE mobile game, a massive competitive community was born.

Like other games on this list, you’ll get to be one of many “Legends”, each with their own powers and abilities. You’ll then be put into two-person or three-person squads and set off on a variety of game modes of your choosing.

You’ll have to work together and be smart to survive given how much the community has worked to refine their skills over time.

The team behind the game also frequently update the free title, ensuring you always have something to come back to.

#8 Rainbow Six Siege

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

The Rainbow Six saga is one of the most-loved franchises in gaming, and when Rainbow Six Siege came along, they took the game to a level that hasn’t been topped by most shooters. In the game you’ll take the role of one of many global Operators. And in each matchup you’ll have to work alongside your teammates to fight enemies, clear objectives, and more.

All the while, being able to use the environment to your advantage via destruction, obstruction, or scouting.

Add that to YEARS of DLC and improvements, and you can see why Rainbow Six Siege is still played by many to this day.

#7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platforms: NS

Believe it or not, this is the first true racing game we’ve had on this list. Which is really odd when you think about it.

Regardless, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a port of the Wii U game, but, it came bundled with the DLC content from before, and had some improved looks. And now, via the Booster Course Pass, it’s going to get 48 revamped Mario Kart tracks for you to have fun with from now until the end of 2023.

But even with less tracks, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a beautifully refined racing game that dares you to wield your cart like a boss and get the perfect items to secure your victory. Add that to a fun and intense battle mode? And you’ll be doing multiplayer for quite some time.

There’s a reason it’s the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch currently.

#6 CSGO

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360

One of the OGs of the gaming world in terms of competitive multiplayer, Counter-Strike Global Offense is so popular that even TODAY it’s very well-played and even has tournaments dedicated to it.

You play as one of a team whose sole task is to take down the other squad in various modes. While it may not be as advanced as modern titles it’s still an iconic game. And while it is a little more simplistic than others on this list, it’s refined as all get out and clearly people still get enjoyment from it.

So load up, get the job done, and then start the next mission!

#5 Overwatch

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Currently, Overwatch 2 is not exactly in the best of states based on its beta. But when you look at the OG Overwatch and all it brought to competitive multiplayer gaming? Yeah, it deserves to be on this list.

It’s even more ironic when you consider how Overwatch was supposed to be an MMORPG, and later turned into a squad-based shooter that you play with friends and others online for fun and glory.

Like other titles, the game has a huge roster of unique characters for you to toy with and see if they match what you like to do. Then, have your squad go at it in order to claim victory in a variety of modes.

Everything Overwatch did to build up the game, its world, and its characters, was special. That’s more than enough reason to play it for yourself!

#4 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Platforms: NS

We’ve had a few fighting games on this list, but when it comes to the truly ultimate competitive fighting game? It’s the Super Smash Bros franchise, and Ultimate is their best entry by many metrics.

With refined mechanics, and a VAST rosters (now that the DLC packs are fully done), anyone who is a fan of Smash Bros, or just wants to play a fighting game, can jump in and play easily. With 4-player matches you can battle friends, family, and random people online for dominance. It’s easy to learn, difficult to master, and a whole lot of fun.

And as noted, there’s a HUGE roster of characters for you to pick up and see if they match your fighting style.

From Mario to Sora, everyone is here. So get in and play!

#3 Rocket League

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

While many games have a hit title and then work to make a sequel or spinoff, Rocket League is one of the outliers. Mainly in that they made ONE game really well, and then have spent years refining it, updating it, and making sure that players new and old can jump in and play without issue.

Rocket League is soccer on steroids, as you go and pilot a car and do acrobatics with it at times in order to get a ball into a goal. It’s fast, insane, and yes, hyper competitive.

And because of cross-play, you can battle against other systems and players all over in order to maintain your dominance, and you have a WIDE selection of cars all at your disposal.

The game keeps updating, the people keep playing, nothing wrong with that.

#2 Fortnite

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, iOS, Android

We’re sure many of you will love or hate us for putting Fortnite up so high on this list over certain other titles.

But NO ONE can deny not just how important and popular Fortnite is to the competitive gaming world. There are MILLIONS of people playing this game almost all the time. And because of how rich it’s making Epic Games, they keep updating it and providing new seasons, new content, and new battle modes to play in.

Including a very popular recent one where you can play the game without the ability to build anything.

And you can’t say that it’s not competitive because with 100 players going at it at times, things will get crazy, and that’s part of the fun. Plus, it makes being the last person standing all the sweeter.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

#1 Among Us

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC, Android, iOS, PS5, X/S

Why put this game at NO.1? Why not, it’s not sus at all…

One of the greatest ironies about Among Us is the fact that it didn’t release during the pandemic like many think it did. It was out long before then. But because of the pandemic boxing us in and makes us yearn for interaction…this game got found and then took over the world.

And while it’s not as popular as it was in 2020, it’s still pretty popular, and a game that people love to play against one another to see if they can survive, find the imposter, or kill all their friends.

Sometimes the simplest competitive games are the best ones, and is a great example of that.

And if you haven’t played this game yet…yeah, you’re sus.