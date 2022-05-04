The original “cool, silent badass” of the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett is a character that has entered his own tier of beloved character when it comes to the sci-fi epic. So, it’s no wonder that so many fans want to play as the Mandalorian Bounty Hunter in LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga as well as fly his ship, Slave 1. Luckily, you can unlock both of them, and fairly easily, too! This guide will explain how to unlock Boba Fett and his ship in LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga.

How To Unlock Boba Fett & His Ship In LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

Both Boba Fett and his ship don’t require you to go out of your way to unlock them by finding collectibles or completing challenges, they will be unlocked by simply completing certain missions in the game. Boba’s ship will be the first one that you will unlock as you do so by completing the fourth mission of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, titled “Hibernation Station.” This mission sees players making their way through Cloud City to escape the Empire after Han is frozen in Carbonite and taken away to Jabba. The ship he is loaded onto is, of course, Slave 1, so completing this mission will unlock the starship for your use.

Moving on to Boba Fett himself, players will need to get to mission 2 of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi called “Cope-Khetanna” to get him. After the intro cutscene for the mission, you will be put into a boss fight with Boba Fett. The battle is split up into two phases, with the first one seeing the bounty hunter staying on the top deck of Jabba’s ship. Boba will use his rifle to engage you from range and a flamethrower if you get too close. He will also use his jetpack to get around the arena quickly. When you fully deplete his first health bar, he will take off to fly in the air around the ship, shooting missiles at the player. Deplete his second health bar and the fight will be finished.

Once he is defeated, continue through the mission and fully complete it. When you return to the overworld, you will have unlocked the bounty hunter. How there is only one more step for using them.

Head over to the Character Shop menu and scroll over to your Ships and Bounty Hunter tabs. You will now be able to spend some of your hard-earned Studs on both Boba Fett and his ship. If you need a place to find some Studs, you can check out the guide linked here. Once purchased you can replay any mission that you have already completed as Boba Fett in the Free Play mode and summon Boba Fett’s ship to fly around in.

More LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 1 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 2 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 1 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 2 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 1 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 2 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 1 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 2 | The Force Awakens Walkthrough Part 1 | The Force Awakens Walkthrough Part 2 | The Last Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | The Last Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | Return of the Jedi All Minikits | Phantom Menace All Minikits | Attack of the Clones All Minikits | Revenge of the Sith All Minikits | The Force Awakens All Minikits | The Last Jedi All Minikits | A New Hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi All Level Challenges | Phantom Menace All Level Challenges | Attack of the Clones All Level Challenges | Revenge of the Sith All Level Challenges | The Force Awakens All Level Challenges | The Last Jedi All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes