LEGO Star Wars: How To Unlock EVERY Stormtrooper Minifig

The bad guys in every Star Wars movie and video game are getting their day to shine here at Gameranx, because we’re spotlighting how to find all the Stormtroopers across all 9 films. We’re not just talking about stormtroopers. We’re talking about scout troopers, snow troopers, jet troopers and more. If they’re wearing evil armor and fight the good guys, then they’re getting a showcase here.

There are endless variations on the stormtrooper. The various versions of the Galactic Empire just love pumping out new outfits for every occasion — Sith Troopers, Flame Troopers, troopers for hanging out in the Emperor’s Throne Room — these are all troopers you can and should unlock to complete your collection of miscreant villains. There are so many of these guys, we can’t even get into the variants. Yes, there are alternate costumes to unlock for all of them! You’ll probably unlock the alternate costumes before you even earn the troopers themselves. Costumes are (mostly) unlocked by completing the films. Characters? Those are a lot trickier. Let’s break down where to get all the bad guys we can’t help but love.

How To Get Every Stormtrooper | Character Locations Guide

We’re covering how to collect every evil stormtrooper in Skywalker Saga. Almost all of these troopers are optional and can only be unlocked by finishing missions in the open-world exploration areas across the galaxy.

Stormtrooper: Earn a Gold Trophy in the “Let’s Bounce” race in Tatooine – Mos Eisley.

Complete Episode 4: A New Hope before this mission is available. Find the race in the south of Mos Eisley, at the round tower with the colorful awnings you can bounce up. The marketplace is just below.

Sandtrooper: Complete “Seeking Seeds” in Jakku – Tuanul Village.

Complete Episode 7 and Episode 1 to make this mission available. Bring Granny Greenthumbs seeds to complete her side-quest. She’s up near a hut in the northwest of the village. Follow this mission — travel to the Gungan City at Paonga Lake. Complete the quest to collect the key and unlock the chest to gather the seed Granny Greenthumbs wants.

Snowtrooper: Complete “Hoth and Bothered” in Ajan Kloss – Space.

Complete Episode 5 and Episode 9. Travel to Ajan Kloss Space and approach the courier ship flying around between all the space battles. Accept the “Hoth and Bothered” mission and travel to Hoth Space. Travelling to Hoth, defeat all the Imperial ambushes you’ll encounter in space. Report to the Rebel Ship with the gold star marker to complete the mission.

Scout Trooper: Complete “Episode IV: A New Home” in Dagobah – Dragonsnake Bog.

Complete Episode 5 and travel to Dragonsnake Bog in Dagobah. The mission is in the southwest corner of the bog. Defend the little droid, using a Protocol Droid to talk to it — travel around until it finds a home. Then you can purchase the Scout Trooper.

Stormtrooper (First Order): Complete “Doom and Boom’ in Pasaana – Space.

Complete Episode 9 and find the character NPC in Pasaana Space. They’ll send you on a quest to defend Resistance ships. Fly to the red combat area — defeat multiple waves of TIE Fighters and you’ll unlock the Stormtrooper minifig.

First Order Flametrooper: Complete the beginning of Episode 7.

No tricks here. The Flametrooper is unlocked very early while playing through Episode 7. There’s no missing this trooper.

First Order Jet Trooper: Complete “Don’t Tread on Me” in Pasaana – Forbidden Valley.

Complete Episode 9 to unlock the Forbidden Valley area for exploration. Ride a vehicle to the Pasaana Plains area and find the mission-giver in a tread vehicle on the west side of the map. Defend against three waves of troopers to complete the mission.

First Order Snow Trooper: Complete “Crates to Crait” in Kamino – Space.

Complete Episode 2 and Episode 8 — then approach the NPC mission-giver in Kamino Space. You’ll need to travel to Crait with supplies. Defeat each bounty hunter ambush — there are three ambushes. Wipe them all out and deliver the supplies to the rebel ship.

Sith Trooper: Unlocked by completing Mission 5 in Episode 9.

The Sith Trooper and Sith Jet Trooper are automatically unlocked for completing Episode 9.

Sith Jet Trooper: Unlocked by completing Mission 5 in Episode 9.

Just like the Sith Trooper, the Sith Jet Trooper is an automatic unlock for completing Episode 9.

Emperor’s Royal Guard: Complete “Raiders of the Great Temple” in Yavin 4 – Great Temple.

Complete Episode 4 and then return to the Great Temple base. The mission-giver is a little red robot up the stairs in the temple. Defeat all 9 Bounty Hunters at the three marked locations outside the temple.

Sovereign Protector: Complete “Sith Training Sabotage” in Exegol – Sith Citadel.

Here’s a complicated character to unlock. You need to finish Episode 8 and Episode 9, then travel to the Sith Citadel on Exegol. To make the final mission available, you need to complete “Snoke Patrol” and “Attack of the Clones (Again)” — then you’ll be able to find and complete “Snoke Patrol” to unlock this character.