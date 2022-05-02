How to Transfer Worlds and Servers in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is such a popular game that you have probably made friends who play it as well. The only problem is that most people aren’t going to magically end up on the same world or server. If you want to play with your friends, then you are going to need to figure out how to transfer your character to another world.

Where do I go to Transfer Worlds and Servers in Final Fantasy 14?

You can’t transfer your character to another server or world from within the game. You must log out and go to the Mogstation to use the transfer service. This is generally a pretty quick process that will only take a few minutes to complete, provided you have met the necessary requirements. If you are getting a message saying you can’t transfer, then there should be a couple of sentences to tell you why.

What are the Requirements for Transferring Worlds and Servers in Final Fantasy 14

If you have never transferred worlds before and you were extremely active in your current one, then you likely will have to do some housekeeping before the transfer goes through. Here are the tasks you need to complete before you can transfer to a new homeworld.

Demolish your house, private chamber, or apartment.

Leave your free company.

Remove all items from the marketplace.

You must have no reservations or connections to an upcoming Ceremony of Eternal Bonding.

Pick your Chocobo up from the stall.

Your character must at least be three days old.

No items at the Calamity Salvager NPC.

Open the character creation screen on the world you wish to transfer to.

If you have a room, regardless of the type, you need to demolish it. This means that you need to remove all furniture from the room and from your storage before the game will let you do so. This, coupled with taking down items from the marketplace, can quickly feel up your inventory. You can use your retainers and your Chocobo’s saddlebag to offset all the items that you are taking in.

In addition, you can only transfer worlds once every 90 days, you must be in an area that is not instanced, and you need to stay logged out of a game to you receive an email saying the process is completed. You may also find that you need to perform a name change to transfer worlds, and this can extend to your retainers.

Why Can’t I Transfer Worlds and Servers in Final Fantasy 14?

If you have met all the requirements and still can’t transfer, there may be another problem. Transfers won’t be able to happen if the world is congested or your $18 payment isn’t going through. If this is the case, it’s best to wait a couple of hours before trying to service again or contact the help desk.

