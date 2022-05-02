Rogue Legacy 2: How To Use The Mysterious Key | Secret Guide

The Mysterious Key doesn’t even give you a clue how to use it. Found late in Rogue Legacy 2, the Mysterious Key is dropped by a certain spoiler-y boss — all you need to know is that you can’t miss it. Once you’ve got the key, you can use it to unlock a special room that’s packed with lore. You’ll also find one of the 15 Scar challenges in this location, but only after you’ve defeated the Prime version of the final boss. If you’ve blasted through every powerful bonus boss and still have no idea where to use the Mysterious Key, here’s a simple guide giving you all the clues you need.

Rogue Legacy 2 is finally out of early access and sitting with a very positive rating on Steam. This expanded sequel has more bosses, more biomes, and more ancestors to play around with. Every aspect of the game has been refined and updated, turning a relatively simple little randomly generated dungeon crawl into a very modern hack-and-slash that looks a lot more like Dead Cells. There’s so much to discover here, and multiple levels of enhanced difficulty to blast through — and the biggest secret in the game we’ve found so far is the Mysterious Key. Here’s how to use it.

More Rogue Legacy 2 guides:

All Boss Damage Bonuses | All Heirloom Abilities Locations | Challenge Room XP Farming

How To Use The Mysterious Key | Secrets Guide

The Mysterious Key is a special item dropped by an endgame boss. The key doesn’t say how to use it or what it’s for. If you want to find a stack of free lore for yourself, here’s where to use the key.

Mysterious Key Location : Return to the tutorial area and travel to the right of the large building to the tower of lamps. Climb to the top and jump left to reach the snowy rooftop. On the roof, look for a small campsite.

: Return to the and travel to the right of the large building to the tower of lamps. Climb to the top and jump left to reach the snowy rooftop. On the roof, look for a small campsite. At the campsite, you can drop down into a secret path below. Follow this path to a door, then enter and reach another door. Now you can use the Mysterious Key.

The Mysterious Key leads into a room that’s packed with lore — and you’ll find the trickiest-to-find Scar Challenge in the game, but it only appears after defeating the Prime version of the final boss. This is for high-level players of Rogue Legacy 2 only! At least you can enjoy discovering the deepest, darkest secrets of the game — at least, the darkest secrets released so far.