12 Best Nintendo Switch Hack and Slash Video Games

Are you a fan of hack and slash games and a Nintendo Switch user? Then this list is for you! The Nintendo console is a great console for any fan of the genre. This list alone consists of twelve great hack and slash games that can’t be missed. From indie titles such as Nobody Saves the World to Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, all the greats are here. Check out the list below!

#12 Skul: The Hero Slayer

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action, Rogue-lite

This indie title is an action-platformer that boasts rogue-like features such as ever-changing and challenging maps. The story has Adventurers join forces with the Imperial Army and the “Hero of Caerleon” to lead a full onslaught in hopes of wiping out the Demons once and for all. Skul, the protagonist, is no ordinary skeleton. He is capable of formidable fighting skills and is able to gain several new abilities throughout the game. Check out this hack and slash title on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

#11 Darksiders Genesis

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: RPG

This hack and slash action RPG was developed by Airship Syndicate and published by THQ Nordic. It is considered a spin-off prequel to the original Darksiders series and introduces the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife. Darksiders Genesis follows Strife as he teams up with his brother War. The game takes place after the Four Horsemen have attacked and decimated the Nephilim in Eden. Played from a top-down perspective, Darksiders Genesis allows fans to switch between Strife and War at any time or can be played using both characters in co-op.

#10 Astral Chain

Release: 2019

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developed by PlatinumGames, Astral Chain is an action-adventure game available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Its game director Takahisa Taura was previously the lead game designer on the mega-popular game, Nier: Automata. The game is set in a dystopian future Earth where a special police task force protects remnants of humanity after an attack from interdimensional creatures. Players assume the role of a detective in the police task force and must solve a variety of cases. Check out this great hack and slash game!

#9 Attack on Titan 2

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action

Developed by Omega Force, Attack on Titan 2 is an action hack and slash title first released in 2018. It is based on the mega-popular manga by Hajime Isayama of the same name. The game covers the first 50 chapters of Attack on Titan, allowing players to create their own characters and interact with others in the manga. Readers of the manga have an extra incentive to play Attack on Titan 2 as it features an original ending, different from both the comic and the anime. The gameplay offers hack and slash action as players are tasked with defeating giant creatures.

#8 Ghostrunner

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action, Platformer

Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk action platformer co-developed by Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level. The game follows Jack the Ghostrunner as he travels between dangerous environments by dashing jumping, wall-running, and grappling. Players encounter various enemies which must be defeated carefully as many of them can result in both the opponent and the player being killed in one shot. The hack and slash title is incredibly fun and great for fans of the cyberpunk style. Check out Ghostrunner across all consoles and PC.

#7 Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

Release: 2018

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: Hack and Slash

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition is an updated expansion to Dynasty Warriors 8. Played in single-player, this game introduces entirely new levels of refreshing gameplay. Players must vanquish swarms of enemies with the mighty warriors in the game. The update lets players control the warrior “Lu Bu” and immerse themselves in the vivid tales of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. This hack and slash title is available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

#6 Onimusha: Warlords

Release: 2001

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developed and published by Capcom, Onimusha: Warlords was the first entry in the Onimusha series. It launched in 2001, with an updated version titled Genma Onimusha released in 2002 for Xbox. A remaster has since been made available across all consoles and PC. The game is set during the Sengoku period and focuses on the samurai Samanosuke Akechi who fights against the forces of Nobunaga Oda. The game also borrows several elements from another Capcom franchise, Resident Evil. Onimusha: Warlords features puzzles, as well as action. It’s now considered a classic game and is definitely worth a playthrough.

#5 Nobody Saves The World

Release: January 18, 2022

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: RPG

This action RPG is a hack and slash dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam. The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available now on Steam and Xbox consoles.

#4 Diablo 3

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 3 is the third installment in the Diablo series. It is set 20 years after the events of Diablo II and has players choose from seven character classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, or Wizard. The game’s objective is similar to previous games, to defeat Lord of Terror, Diablo. An expansion pack titled Reaper of Souls was released for PC in 2014, with the DLC being included in Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition for consoles in the same year. Diablo III is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check it out!

#3 Hades

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Roguelike, Action RPG

This RPG dungeon crawler has players control Zagreus, the con of Hades as he embarks on a mission to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus. The game involves playing through multiple runs, with each one comprised of surviving a series of randomly generated rooms populated with menacing enemies. The hack and slash combat system allows players to use a weapon of their choice alongside a variety of special abilities. Check out this addictive RPG on all consoles and PC.

#2 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an absolute must-play. When it was released in 2017, it received rave reviews from both critics and gamers. developed by Ninja Theory, this hack and slash title is set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology and Celtic culture. The game follows Senua, a Pict warrior who must make her way to Helheim by defeating otherworldly entities and facing a multitude of challenges. Her goal is to rescue the soul of her dead lover from the goddess Hela. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was announced at The Game Awards 2019 and does not yet have an official release date. Although, the trailer was mesmerizing.

#1 Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Release: 2018

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action-Adventure, Fighting

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition has players fight hordes of enemies with characters and costumes seen in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game also has players find and care for fairies which aid them in battle. The Definitive Edition includes all of the game’s downloadable content from past versions of the hack and slash title including My Fairy mode, and elements of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Check out this game today on Nintendo Switch!